AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 90, Rampart 63
Mountain Vista 62, Grandview 48
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Vista 12 17 16 17 — 62
Grandview 7 15 13 13 — 48
Grandview points: Breven Anderson 21, Noah Sevy 7, Trevor Thomas 7, George Durbin 5, Cole Holtman 2, Alex Riddick 2, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 2
Regis Jesuit 79, Peoria (Arizona) 43
Erie-Mead Tournament
Championship semifinals: Mead 54, Vista PEAK Prep 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)
Rangeview 34, Poudre 30
Wildcat Classic (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Eaglecrest 43, Castle View 32
BOYS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Prep 57, Northfield 24
106 pounds: Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Golden Brennan (Northfield), 0:39; 113 pounds: Sean Dammond (Northfield) pinned Cole Redmond (Vista PEAK Prep), 2:45; 120 pounds: Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Ricardo Garibay (Northfield), 0:36; 126 pounds: Jaiden Valentine (Northfield) pinned Denzel Womely (Vista PEAK Prep), 5:08; 132 pounds: Kaleb Feinstein (Northfield) pinned Reese Curtis (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:26; 138 pounds: Dennis Kolesnikov (Northfield) pinned Matthew Gomez (Vista PEAK Prep), 3:14; 144 pounds: Matthew Thompson (Vista PEAK Prep) won over Carvin Tougaw (Northfield), injury time; 150 pounds: Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Jeremy Lorimor (Northfield), 3:19; 157 pounds: Marcus Johnson (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Isaiah Infante (Northfield), 5:25; 165 pounds: Zachary Voltura (Vista PEAK Prep) dec. Terry Cox (Northfield), 13-8; 175 pounds: Caleb Summey (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Gus Mahan (Northfield), 2:55; 190 pounds: Kent Luft (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Lopez David (Northfield), 1:24; 215 pounds: Jason Leadens (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Moreno Manuel (Northfield), 1:40; 285 pounds: Isaiah Powers (Vista PEAK Prep) won forfeit
ICE HOCKEY
Poudre School District 4, Cherry Creek 1
Score by periods:
Poudre School District 1 2 1 — 4
Cherry Creek 1 0 0 — 1
Cherry Creek goal: Owen Kulczewski
Regis Jesuit 4, Ralston Valley 1
Score by periods:
Ralston Valley 0 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 0 3 1 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Vincent Cieslak 2, Ian Beck, Avery Osgood. Regis Jesuit assists: Jonathan Crowell 2, Zachary Lorenzo