AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Douglas County 54, Grandview 53

Northglenn Shootout

Championship game: Westminster 56, Gateway 47

Score by quarters:

Westminster 4 17 18 17 — 56

Gateway 14 10 8 15 — 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23

Palmer Tournament

Seventh-place game: Grand Junction Central 66, Smoky Hill 29

She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)

Regis Jesuit 53, Life Prep (Kansas) 50

Score by quarters:

Life Prep 14 8 12 16 — 50

Regis Jesuit 14 15 10 14 — 53

ThunderRidge Tournament

Cherokee Trail 51, Mullen 43

Score by quarters:

Mullen 10 17 12 4 — 43

Cher. Trail 14 8 12 17 — 51

BOYS WRESTLING

Arapahoe Warrior Invitational

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 144.5 points; T2. Coronado 135; T2. Monarch 135; 4. REGIS JESUIT 124.5; 5. Rock Canyon 123.5; 6. Columbine 119; 7. Northglenn 113; T8. Arapahoe 94.5; T8. Castle View 94.5; 10. Lakewood 93; 11. Heritage 84.5; 12. Douglas County 73; 13. Cherry Creek 58.5; 14. SMOKY HILL 54.5; 15. Bear Creek 28

Regis Jesuit placers: 120 pounds — Richard Carrier, 6th place; 126 pounds — Richard Avila, 3rd place; 126 pounds — Connor Mohr, 4th place; 138 pounds — Garret Reece, champion; 144 pounds — Daniel Lantz, 5th place; 285 pounds — Dirk Morley, champion

Smoky Hill placers: 106 pounds — Dashawn Jenkins, 2nd place; 175 pounds — Zach Brophy, 4th place; 190 pounds — Elijah Villegas, 6th place

Mike Stanley Invitational

Team scores: 1. Skyline 180.5 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 156; 3. Center 113; 4. VISTA PEAK 101.5; 5. Horizon 96; 6. Mountain Range 78.5; 7. Arvada 71

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East 5, Cherry Creek 2

Score by periods:

Denver East 0 3 2 — 5

Cherry Creek 0 1 1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf, Kristian Hauswirth. Cherry Creek assists: Charles Keating, Garrett Veyna, Dominic Suchkov.