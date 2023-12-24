AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview 51, Regis Jesuit 49 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 15 12 11 8 3 — 49
Grandview 8 16 12 10 5 — 51
Regis Jesuit points: Eric Fiedler 14, Damarius Taylor 12, Lucas Dickinson 10, Mason Marshall 6, Alec Roumph 3, Gabe Hawkins 2, Jack Young 2. Grandview points: Cole Holtman 13, Breven Anderson 9, Alex Riddick 6, Noah Sevy 6, Trevor Thomas 6, Jalen Dourisseau 4, George Durbin 3, Aidan Degretto 2, Cameron Pritchard 2