AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023:
BOYS WRESTLING
Chatfield 57, Cherokee Trail 14
106 pounds: Luke Gomez (Chatfield) dec. Cooper Matthews (Cherokee Trail), 7-6; 113 pounds: Alex Rodriguez (Chatfield) pinned Charles Rider (Cherokee Trail), 1:33; 120 pounds: Colin George (Chatfield) pinned Jaqoah Younger (Cherokee Trail), 0:35; 126 pounds: Jay Everhart (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Sid Dillon (Chatfield), 14-5; 132 pounds: Trenton Moret (Chatfield) pinned Nathan Maestas (Cherokee Trail), 1:37; 138 pounds: Dominic Meli (Chatfield) dec. Renzo Lubuguin (Cherokee Trail), 7-6; 144 pounds: Brody Moret (Chatfield) pinned Ryan Everhart (Cherokee Trail), 1:33; 150 pounds: Isaac Coronado (Chatfield) pinned Cole Tennant (Cherokee Trail), 3:31; 157 pounds: Scott Stevens (Cherokee Trail) pinned Kyle Rose (Chatfield), 1:55; 165 pounds: Noah O’Dougherty (Chatfield) pinned Elliot Ming (Cherokee Trail), 0:46; 175 pounds: Jay Aplanalp (Chatfield) pinned Mateo Garreffa (Cherokee Trail), 3:07; 190 pounds: Michael Collins (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Lyle Wiley (Chatfield), 17-6; 215 pounds: Harper Packebush (Chatfield) dec. Mouhamed Benbelkacem (Cherokee Trail), 10-5; 285 pounds: Jesse Wolf (Chatfield) pinned Amet Kayayev (Cherokee Trail), 0:49
Fruita Monument 51, Eaglecrest 15
106 pounds: Kel Unrein (Fruita Monument) pinned Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest), 1:57; 113 pounds: Brant Stewart (Fruita Monument) tech. fall Liam Takacs (Eaglecrest), 18-3; 120 pounds: Gage Chelewski (Fruita Monument) dec. Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest), 7-5; 126 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) dec. LJ George (Fruita Monument), 5-3; 132 pounds: Alex Martinez-Graff (Fruita Monument) dec. Dane Sims (Eaglecrest), 4-3; 138 pounds: Jace Mizushima (Fruita Monument) pinned Ramzi Noorzai (Eaglecrest), 1:39; 144 pounds: Ethan Maughan (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 150 pounds: Orin Mease (Fruita Monument) pinned Britton Matejovsky (Eaglecrest), 1:13; 157 pounds: Will Stewart (Fruita Monument) pinned Daniel Diaz-Sachina (Eaglecrest), 1:16; 165 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) pinned Jordan Crespin (Fruita Monument), 3:28; 175 pounds: Trent Target (Fruita Monument) dec. Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest), 2-1; 190 pounds: True Tobiasson (Fruita Monument) maj. dec. Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest), 13-2; 215 pounds: Sean Franzen (Fruita Monument) dec. Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest), 4-2 (OT); 285 pounds: Tatum Williams (Fruita Monument) pinned Braden Conroy (Eaglecrest), 1:17
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 1, Mountain Vista 1 (OT)
Score by periods:
Mtn. Vista 0 0 1 0 — 1
Cherry Creek 0 1 0 0 — 1
Cherry Creek goal: Sam Switzer. Cherry Creek assist: Austin Katz. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (24 shots on goal-23 saves)