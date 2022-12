AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Visit Mesa Challenge (Arizona)

War Eagle Bracket

Overland 59, Westwood (AZ) 54

Score by halves:

Westwood 26 28 — 54

Overland 35 24 — 59

Overland points: Israel Littleton 19, Hamza Mursal 15, Jaleel Dixon 7, Hamza Nasir 5, Senede Zewde 5, Johnathan Lyons 4, Alemin Armedan 2