AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Third-place game: Ralston Valley 71, Grandview 47
Shoot The Rock Tour (Arizona)
Boulder Creek 83, Smoky Hill 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 71, Doherty 29
Score by quarters:
Doherty 8 10 7 4 — 29
Regis Jesuit 13 28 18 12 — 71
Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Ralston Valley 64, Rangeview 34
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 10 6 7 11 — 34
Ralston Valley 22 15 19 8 — 64
Seventh-place game: Vista PEAK Prep 51, Littleton 45
Castle View/ThunderRidge Tournament
Championship game: Cherokee Trail 61, Mullen 40
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 13 18 16 14 — 61
Mullen 8 12 8 12 — 40
Cherokee Trail points: Delainey Miller 22, Karson Chaney 10, Madeline Gibbs 10, Damara Allen 9, Aaliyah Broadus 8, Kynli Hart 2
Central Valley Showdown (California)
Eaglecrest 53, Liberty (Calif.) 30
Liberty (Nevada) 44, Eaglecrest 39
Palmer Tip-Off
Seventh-place: Pueblo South 48, Smoky Hill 31
BOYS WRESTLING
Arapahoe Warrior Invitational
Team scores: 1. Chatfield 273 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 171; 3. Coronado 167.5; 4. Monarch 128; 5. Arapahoe 100.5; 6. Northglenn 97; 7. Columbine 93.5; 8. Douglas County 80.5; 9. Castle View 68.5; 10. Cherry Creek 67; 11. Lakewood 49; 12. Heritage 42; 13. Rock Canyon 39; 14. SMOKY HILL 19
Regis Jesuit placers: 113 pounds — Richard Avila, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Richard Carrier, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Cayden McNellis, 6th place; 138 pounds — Connor Mohr, 6th place; 144 pounds — Daniel Lantz, 4th place; 150 pounds — Ryan Curran, 2nd place; 157 pounds — Garrett Reece, champion; 190 pounds — Kameron Rendek, 4th place; 285 pounds — Daniel Lovato, 3rd place
Smoky Hill placer: 285 pounds — Nicholas Silva, 6th place
Battle of the Best
Cherokee Trail 56, Pueblo West 24
Cherokee Trail 37, Garden City 31
Sunnyside 76, Cherokee Trail 6
Cheroke Trail 66, Widefield 6
Cherokee Trail 54, Riverdale Ridge 30
Ponderosa 53, Eaglecrest 26
Eaglecrest 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 26
Thompson Valley 38, Eaglecrest 35
Eaglecrest 69, Ralston Valley 12
Pueblo County 47, Eaglecrest 32
Mike Stanley Invitational
Team scores: 1. Mullen 198 pounds; 2. Roosevelt 177.5; 3. Fairview 126; 4. Skyline 112; 5. Mountain Range 109.5; 6. Horizon 92; 7. Legend 86; 8. VISTA PEAK PREP 77; 9. Arvada 71.5; 10. Boulder 69.5; 11. OVERLAND 65; T12. Denver South 54; T12. Littleton 54; 14. Lyons 42; 15. Longmont 40.5; 16. Liberty Common 39; 17. CHEROKEE TRAIL 25; 18. Golden View Classical Academy 19; 19. Evergreen 16; 20. GATEWAY 12; 21. George Washington 8; 22. Sheridan 5
Overland placers: 150 pounds — Eric Kelly, 4th place; 157 pounds — James Rada Scales, 2nd place
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 106 pounds — Adrian Pacheco, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Ian Bacon, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Zachary Voltura, champion
Rich Aggen Bluedevil Invitational
Team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 187 points; 2. Fort Lupton 107; 3. Valley 78; 4. Mountain View 57; T5. Centaurus 55; T5. Denver North 55; 7. Frederick 41.5; 8. Broomfield 18; 9. Skyview 12; 10. Niwot 4
Grandview placers: 106 pounds — Kyle Menues, 3rd place; 113 pounds — JR Ortega, champion; 120 pounds — Graeson Streit, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Braxton Widrikis, champion; 132 pounds — Nehemiah Quintana, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Andrew Krutzsch, 3rd place; 150 pounds — Jonathan Montes, champion; 157 pounds — Gunner Lopez, champion; 165 pounds — Charlie Herting, champion; 175 pounds — Dylan McMahon, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Preston Baker, 2nd place; 215 pounds — Marcus Nesbitt, champion; 285 pounds — Leland Day, 2nd place
Titan Cup
Team scores: 1. The Classical Academy 171.5 points; 2. Prairie View 171.0; 3. Liberty 147; 4. Sand Creek 135; 5. Palmer Ridge 121; 6. Highlands Ranch 100.5; 7. Manitou Springs 88; 8. Weld Central 80; 9. Elizabeth 77; 10. Fountain-Fort Carson 73; 11. Forge Christian 50; 12. AURORA CENTRAL 45; 13. Widefield 41; 14. Colorado Springs Christian School 24; 15. Rampart 18
Aurora Central placers: 165 pounds — Manual Zamora, 6th place; 175 pounds — Fabrisio Nunez, 6th place; 190 pounds — Carlos Garcia-Robles, 6th place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Arapahoe Warrior Invitational
Team scores: 1. Chatfield 220.5 points; 2. Pomona 185; 3. Douglas County 171; 4. Olathe 149; 5. Arapahoe 125.5; 6. OVERLAND 110; 7. Columbine 107; 8. Coronado 106; 9. Vista Ridge 96.5; 10. Legacy 91; 11. REGIS JESUIT 88; 12. Severaance 87.5; 13. Evergreen 80; 14. Doherty 76; 15. Denver North 73; T16. Bennett 66; T16. Mountain Vista 66; 18. Yuma 52; 19. Denver South 43; 20. Jefferson 34; 21. Mullen 29; 22. SMOKY HILL 26
Overland placers: 105 pounds — Mihret Shimels, 3rd place; 115 pounds — Violet Garcia, 4th place; 130 pounds (Gold) — Brooklyn Pippins, champion; 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, 2nd place
Regis Jesuit placers: 105 pounds — Remington Zimmerer, 2nd place; 125 pounds — Alexis Segura, champion; 130 pounds (Gold) — Bretta Sherwood, 6th place; 140 pounds — Marisol Shukie, 6th place
Smoky Hill placer: 145 pounds — Karmella Gordon, 2nd place
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lightning Invitational
Team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 1039 points; 2. Fairview 543.5; 3. Monarch 462; 4. Centaurus 408; 5. Brighton 385.5; 6. Legacy 334.5
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 4, Monarch 3
Score by periods:
Monarch 2 1 0 — 3
Cherry Creek 2 1 1 — 4
Cherry Creek goals: Luke Blair, Eric Burggraf, Cooper Huang, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Burggraf, Austin Katz