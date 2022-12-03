AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 74, Brighton 41
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 15 22 26 11 — 74
Brighton 8 6 16 11 — 41
Monarch 69, Cherokee Trail 67
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 8 16 22 21 — 67
Monarch 13 21 22 13 — 69
Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 21, David Behrendt 12, Michael Steinbrink 10, Amari Chandler 7, Alonzo Rodgers 7, Jack Bentley 5, Nathan Baack 3, Jayson Perry 2
Overland 87, Aurora Central 42
Score by quarters:
Overland 12 27 33 15 — 87
Aur. Central 13 9 13 7 — 42
Overland points: Hamza Mursal 21, Israel Littleton 17, Siraaj Ali 12, Aidan Perez 10, Nehemiah Winchester 8, Alemin Armedan 6, Prince Joiner 5, Senede Zewde 5, Jaleel Dixon 3. Aurora Central points: Cai’Reis Curby 18, Trevon Simmons-Adams 7, Nico Portillo 6, Rumbek Augustino 5, Christopher Perkins 3, Jonathan Rodriguez 2
D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic
Vista PEAK 59, Steamboat Springs 19
Northglenn Shootout
Championship semifinal: Gateway 54, Littleton 40
Score by quarters:
Gateway 4 20 14 16 — 54
Littleton 8 5 17 10 — 40
Gateway points: Maximus Matthews 14, Kaiemion Ashley 12, Oriel Bailey 12, Ali Atfi 11, Samuel Piedrahita 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland 66, Aurora Central 20
Score by quarters:
Overland 23 28 11 4 — 66
Aur. Central 6 8 2 4 — 20
Overland points: Destiny Moore 20, Seilani Relford 18, Aziza Abdur-Razaaq 8, Malia Relford 7, Llaisaane Davis 6, Sandra Brock 3. Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 7, Febenne Tadesse 4, Abukd Atem 3, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 3, Marilou Renuk 2, Alia Bermudez 1
Nike Central Valley Showdown
Clovis West 86, Eaglecrest 24
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 8 3 8 5 — 24
Clovis West 26 22 28 10 — 86
Palmer Tournament
Consolation semifinal: Discovery Canyon 75, Smoky Hill 46
She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)
Grandview 33, Steele (Texas) 29
Regis Jesuit 59, Classen SAS 46
Score by quarters:
Classen SAS 14 8 12 12 — 46
Regis Jesuit 14 15 20 10 — 59
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 71, Lakewood 10
Eaglecrest 40, Legacy 27
GIRLS WRESTLING
Greeley West Invitational
Team scores: 1. Fort Lupton 181 points; 2. EAGLECREST 135; 3. Loveland 109; 4. Poudre 92; 5. Greeley West 86; 6. VISTA PEAK 70; 7. Brighton 64; T8. Arvada 64; T8. Moffat County 62; 10. Platte Valley 57; 11. Mead 52; 12. Broomfield 45; 13. Middle Park 44; 14. Skyview 37; 15. Prairie View 35; 16. Adams City 30
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 8, Heritage 3
Score by periods:
Heritage 0 2 1 — 3
Cherry Creek 1 6 1 — 8
Cherry Creek goals: Charles Keating 2, Eric Burggraf, Kristian Hauswirth, Chandin Jenings, Larenz Johnson, James Lembke, Sam Switzer. Cherry Creek assists: Maxamillion Tauoa 4, Lembke 2, Mark Hambrick, Charles Keating, Dominic Suchkov, Sam Switzer, Garrett Veyna. Cherry Creek saves: Caden Mills (22 shots on goal-19 saves)
Regis Jesuit 2, Ralston Valley 2 (OT)
Score by periods:
Ralston Valley 1 1 0 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit 0 2 0 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Carter Schick 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Michael Manville, Dhilan Paranjape, Chase Patterson. Regis Jesuit saves: Ryan Miiller (27 shots on goal-25 saves)