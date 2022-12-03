AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 74, Brighton 41

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 15 22 26 11 — 74

Brighton 8 6 16 11 — 41

Monarch 69, Cherokee Trail 67

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 8 16 22 21 — 67

Monarch 13 21 22 13 — 69

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 21, David Behrendt 12, Michael Steinbrink 10, Amari Chandler 7, Alonzo Rodgers 7, Jack Bentley 5, Nathan Baack 3, Jayson Perry 2

Overland 87, Aurora Central 42

Score by quarters:

Overland 12 27 33 15 — 87

Aur. Central 13 9 13 7 — 42

Overland points: Hamza Mursal 21, Israel Littleton 17, Siraaj Ali 12, Aidan Perez 10, Nehemiah Winchester 8, Alemin Armedan 6, Prince Joiner 5, Senede Zewde 5, Jaleel Dixon 3. Aurora Central points: Cai’Reis Curby 18, Trevon Simmons-Adams 7, Nico Portillo 6, Rumbek Augustino 5, Christopher Perkins 3, Jonathan Rodriguez 2

D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic

Vista PEAK 59, Steamboat Springs 19

Northglenn Shootout

Championship semifinal: Gateway 54, Littleton 40

Score by quarters:

Gateway 4 20 14 16 — 54

Littleton 8 5 17 10 — 40

Gateway points: Maximus Matthews 14, Kaiemion Ashley 12, Oriel Bailey 12, Ali Atfi 11, Samuel Piedrahita 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland 66, Aurora Central 20

Score by quarters:

Overland 23 28 11 4 — 66

Aur. Central 6 8 2 4 — 20

Overland points: Destiny Moore 20, Seilani Relford 18, Aziza Abdur-Razaaq 8, Malia Relford 7, Llaisaane Davis 6, Sandra Brock 3. Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 7, Febenne Tadesse 4, Abukd Atem 3, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 3, Marilou Renuk 2, Alia Bermudez 1

Nike Central Valley Showdown

Clovis West 86, Eaglecrest 24

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 8 3 8 5 — 24

Clovis West 26 22 28 10 — 86

Palmer Tournament

Consolation semifinal: Discovery Canyon 75, Smoky Hill 46

She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)

Grandview 33, Steele (Texas) 29

Regis Jesuit 59, Classen SAS 46

Score by quarters:

Classen SAS 14 8 12 12 — 46

Regis Jesuit 14 15 20 10 — 59

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 71, Lakewood 10

Eaglecrest 40, Legacy 27

GIRLS WRESTLING

Greeley West Invitational

Team scores: 1. Fort Lupton 181 points; 2. EAGLECREST 135; 3. Loveland 109; 4. Poudre 92; 5. Greeley West 86; 6. VISTA PEAK 70; 7. Brighton 64; T8. Arvada 64; T8. Moffat County 62; 10. Platte Valley 57; 11. Mead 52; 12. Broomfield 45; 13. Middle Park 44; 14. Skyview 37; 15. Prairie View 35; 16. Adams City 30

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 8, Heritage 3

Score by periods:

Heritage 0 2 1 — 3

Cherry Creek 1 6 1 — 8

Cherry Creek goals: Charles Keating 2, Eric Burggraf, Kristian Hauswirth, Chandin Jenings, Larenz Johnson, James Lembke, Sam Switzer. Cherry Creek assists: Maxamillion Tauoa 4, Lembke 2, Mark Hambrick, Charles Keating, Dominic Suchkov, Sam Switzer, Garrett Veyna. Cherry Creek saves: Caden Mills (22 shots on goal-19 saves)

Regis Jesuit 2, Ralston Valley 2 (OT)

Score by periods:

Ralston Valley 1 1 0 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 0 2 0 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Carter Schick 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Michael Manville, Dhilan Paranjape, Chase Patterson. Regis Jesuit saves: Ryan Miiller (27 shots on goal-25 saves)