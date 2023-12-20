AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County 58, Eaglecrest 50
Score by quarters:
Douglas Co. 11 16 22 9 — 58
Eaglecrest 14 11 12 13 — 50
Lewis-Palmer 64, Vista PEAK Prep 52
Ralston Valley 54, Rangeview 42
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 10 16 10 6 — 42
Ralston Valley 14 11 17 12 — 54
Dwan Hurt Holliday Classic (California)
Serra 74, Overland 70
Score by quarters:
Overland 10 20 20 20 — 70
Serra 13 22 19 20 — 74
Hardwood Invite (Oregon)
Roosevelt 64, Smoky Hill 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 43, Yuma 29
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 10 8 13 12 — 43
Yuma 11 6 6 6 — 29
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Cherokee Trail 61, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 47
Mission Hills (Calif.) 77, Grandview 41
Northglenn Tournament
Overland 63, Mountain Range 37
Score by quarters:
Overland 17 13 26 7 — 63
Mtn. Range 7 8 4 18 — 37
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Sapphire Division
Palisades (Calif.) 57, Vista PEAK Prep 55