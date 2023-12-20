AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County 58, Eaglecrest 50

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 11 16 22 9 — 58

Eaglecrest 14 11 12 13 — 50

Lewis-Palmer 64, Vista PEAK Prep 52

Ralston Valley 54, Rangeview 42

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 10 16 10 6 — 42

Ralston Valley 14 11 17 12 — 54

Dwan Hurt Holliday Classic (California)

Serra 74, Overland 70

Score by quarters:

Overland 10 20 20 20 — 70

Serra 13 22 19 20 — 74

Hardwood Invite (Oregon)

Roosevelt 64, Smoky Hill 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 43, Yuma 29

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 10 8 13 12 — 43

Yuma 11 6 6 6 — 29

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Cherokee Trail 61, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 47

Mission Hills (Calif.) 77, Grandview 41

Northglenn Tournament

Overland 63, Mountain Range 37

Score by quarters:

Overland 17 13 26 7 — 63

Mtn. Range 7 8 4 18 — 37

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Palisades (Calif.) 57, Vista PEAK Prep 55

