BOYS BASKETBALL

Valor Christian 71, Grandview 50

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 10 8 14 — 50

Valor Christian 20 19 21 11 — 71

Grandview points: Cole Holtman 10, Breven Anderson 8, Jalen Dourisseau 8, George Durbin 6, Cameron Pritchard 6, Noah Sevy 6, Trevor Thomas 4, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 2

Hardwood Invitational (Oregon)

Smoky Hill 58, Skyview (Washington) 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Joe Smith Division

Cherokee Trail 61, Springfield (Oregon) 52

Desert Vista (Arizona) 60, Grandview 47

Northglenn Tournament

Overland 66, Pomona 39

Standley Lake 64, Gateway 12

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Vista PEAK Prep 65, Mt. Eden 16

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Chaparral 2

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 3 1 2 — 6

Chaparral 0 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Edison Barnes, Ian Beck, Vincent Cieslak, Dhilan Paranjape, Alexander Warot, Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit assists: Cieslak 2, Barnes, Andrew Brennick, Parker Brinner, Paranjape. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (20 shots on goal-18 saves)

