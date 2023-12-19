AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valor Christian 71, Grandview 50
Score by quarters:
Grandview 18 10 8 14 — 50
Valor Christian 20 19 21 11 — 71
Grandview points: Cole Holtman 10, Breven Anderson 8, Jalen Dourisseau 8, George Durbin 6, Cameron Pritchard 6, Noah Sevy 6, Trevor Thomas 4, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 2
Hardwood Invitational (Oregon)
Smoky Hill 58, Skyview (Washington) 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Joe Smith Division
Cherokee Trail 61, Springfield (Oregon) 52
Desert Vista (Arizona) 60, Grandview 47
Northglenn Tournament
Overland 66, Pomona 39
Standley Lake 64, Gateway 12
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Sapphire Division
Vista PEAK Prep 65, Mt. Eden 16
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 6, Chaparral 2
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 3 1 2 — 6
Chaparral 0 2 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Edison Barnes, Ian Beck, Vincent Cieslak, Dhilan Paranjape, Alexander Warot, Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit assists: Cieslak 2, Barnes, Andrew Brennick, Parker Brinner, Paranjape. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (20 shots on goal-18 saves)