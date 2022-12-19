AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 18, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division

Grandview 78, Basic (Nevada) 43

Score by quarters:

Basic 16 12 9 6 — 43

Grandview 23 15 19 21 — 78

Grandview points: Zane Cole 14, Breven Anderson 13, Gallagher Placide 12, Alex Reddick 10, Gavin Placide 8, Colin Bilotta 7, Simon Kibbee 6, Delano Jefferson 4, Aiden Degretto 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Dan Division

Grandview 46, Canyon (Calif.) 32

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Vista PEAK 54, Foothill (Nevada) 30