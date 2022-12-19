AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 18, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Gatorade Division
Grandview 78, Basic (Nevada) 43
Score by quarters:
Basic 16 12 9 6 — 43
Grandview 23 15 19 21 — 78
Grandview points: Zane Cole 14, Breven Anderson 13, Gallagher Placide 12, Alex Reddick 10, Gavin Placide 8, Colin Bilotta 7, Simon Kibbee 6, Delano Jefferson 4, Aiden Degretto 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Dan Division
Grandview 46, Canyon (Calif.) 32
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Sapphire Division
Vista PEAK 54, Foothill (Nevada) 30