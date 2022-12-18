AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 60, Hinkley 16

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 10 4 2 0 — 16

Gateway 17 19 18 6 — 60

Gateway highlights: Kaiemion Ashley 18, Oriel Bailey 13, Ali Atfi 10, Maximus Matthews 6, Samuel Piedrahita 6, JJ Fisher 4, Fredie Ordaz 3

Vista PEAK 73, Eagle Ridge Academy 57

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Third-place game: Cherry Creek 67, Eaglecrest 45

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 13 9 9 14 — 45

Cherry Creek 12 19 18 18 — 67

Fifth-place game: Rocky Mountain 50, Rangeview 32

Charger Challenge (Chatfield H.S.)

Third-place game: Chatfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68 (2OT)

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 15 8 16 12 7 10 — 68

Chatfield 14 10 14 13 7 12 — 70

Mullen Christmas Classic

Northfield 63, Aurora Central 42

GIRLS SWIMMING

REX Coaches Invitational (at VMAC)

Class 5A team team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 731.50 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 673; 3. Heritage 576; 4. Fairview 530.50; 5. GRANDVIEW 462; 6. Arapahoe 387; 7. Columbine 384; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 340; 9. Legacy 318.50; 10. Legend 249; 11. Rock Canyon 249; 12. SMOKY HILL 158; T13. Chaparral 131; T13. Ralston Valley 131; 15. Mountain Range 94; 16. Denver East 75; 17. Brighton 56; 18. Chatfield 40; 19. Arvada West 13; 20. Douglas County 12

Individual event champions

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 43.39 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Marissa Inouye (Mountain Range), 1 minute, 51.02 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Mary Macaulay (Heritage), 2 minutes, 2.10 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Lawson Ficken (Cherry Creek), 23.40 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. ADDISON CAMPBELL (GRANDVIEW), 436.35 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Amelia Mason (Fairview), 55.19 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Ana Loveridge (Cherry Creek), 51.89 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Marissa Inouye (Mountain Range), 5 minutes, 1.15 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 36.42 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. SOPHIA FREI (REGIS JESUIT), 54.34 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Ryan R. Johnston (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 2.66 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 28.63 seconds

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Ralston Valley 3

Score by periods:

Ralston Valley 0 1 2 — 3

Cherry Creek 0 3 1 — 4

Cherry Creek goals: Ayden Schmidt, James Lembke, Aleksei Suchkov, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Ethan Barnard, Chandin Jenings, Danil Korobeynikov, Jackson O’Brien, William O’Grady, Schmidt, Garrett Veyna