AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 69, Regis Jesuit 61

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 19 15 22 — 69

Regis Jesuit 15 10 23 13 — 61

Grandview points: Simon Kibbee 15, Gavin Placide 15, Colin Bilotta 11, Breven Anderson 10, Alex Reddick 7. Regis Jesuit points: Joe Dorais 24, TaRea Fulcher 20, Damarius Taylor 9, Eric Fiedler 5, Ridley Soro 3

Charger Challenge (at Chatfield H.S.)

Championship semifinal: Arvada West 57, Cherokee Trail 56 (2OT)

Score by quarters:

Arvada West 13 12 12 5 6 9 — 57

Cher. Trail 13 17 5 7 6 8 — 56

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 15, Amari Chandler 14, Alonzo Rodgers 12, David Behrendt 7, Jack Bentley 4, Cade Brook 4

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Championship semifinal: Mountain Vista 71, Eaglecrest 65

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 18 16 9 22 — 65

Mtn. Vista 10 12 22 27 — 71

Consolation semifinal: Rangeview 64, Fairview 47

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 16 13 14 21 — 64

Fairview 9 15 10 13 — 47

Rangeview points: Mareon Chapman 18, DeMarco Duncan 14, Khiem Davison 11, Elijah Denney 6, Royce Edwards 6, Ose Okhihan 4, Kenny Black-Knox 2, Jus’tus McDonald 2, Isaac Martinez 1

Mullen Christmas Classic

Columbine 91, Aurora Central 51

Score by quarters:

Columbine 30 19 25 17 — 91

Aur. Central 9 24 10 8 — 51

Aurora Central points: Cai’Reis Curby 23, Alejandro Flores 8, Christopher Perkins 6, Nico Portillo 4, Rumbek Augustino 3, Camron Crisp 3, Nasir Bandy 2, Moses Cisneros 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arvada West 62, Vista PEAK 45

Eagle Ridge Academy 48, Aurora Central 28

Score by quarters:

Eagle Ridge Academy 7 10 11 20 — 48

Aurora Central 11 5 3 9 — 28

Aurora Central points: Shaya Kelley 13, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 5, Sofia Castillo 3, Jihanna Johnson-Gonzalez 3, Abukd Atem 2, Alayna McClain 2

Hinkley 48, KIPP Denver Collegiate 23

Score by quarters:

KIPPDC 4 6 4 9 — 23

Hinkley 11 9 11 17 — 48

Hinkley points: Emma Josephson 22, Karen Peprah 10, Gianni Moore 8, Uniece Reynolds 5, Emma Almeida 3

Rock Canyon 68, Overland 28

Score by quarters:

Overland 4 10 10 4 — 28

Rock Canyon 21 17 22 8 — 68

BOYS WRESTLING

Chatfield 40, Vista PEAK 39

106 pounds: Alex Rodriguez (Chatfield) pinned Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK), 2:43; 113 pounds: Trenton Moret (Chatfield) pinned Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK), 4:39; 120 pounds: Shiloh Van Overmewen (Chatfield) pinned Denzel Womely (Vista PEAK), 2:48; 126 pounds: Dylan Ahrenholtz (Chatfield) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Jorge Hernandez-Garcia (Vista PEAK) dec. Daniel Lynch (Chatfield), 12-11; 138 pounds: Zachary Lee (Vista PEAK) pinned Aaron Garcia (Chatfield), 1:33; 144 pounds: Isaac Coronado (Chatfield) maj. dec. Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK), 18-5; 150 pounds: Rade Holscher (Chatfield) pinned Kaleb Schroeder (Vista PEAK), 0:37; 157 pounds: Carlos Robles (Vista PEAK) pinned Ian Stebbins (Chatfield), 3:39; 165 pounds: Noah O’Dougherty (Chatfield) pinned Jack Nelson (Vista PEAK), 1:13; 175 pounds: Jason Leadens (Vista PEAK) pinned Lyle Wiley (Chatfield), 5:19; 190 pounds: Ezekiel Taylor (Vista PEAK) pinned Caleb Espinoza (Chatfield), 4:48; 215 pounds: Oscar Valdez (Vista PEAK) pinned Harper Packenbush (Chatfield), 1:45; 285 pounds: Joseph Maes (Vista PEAK) pinned Lucas Peters (Chatfield), 0:45

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Summit 1

Score by periods:

Summit 1 0 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 1 4 1 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Garrett Veyna 2, Logan Flay, Chandin Jenings, Danil Korobeynikov, Maxamillion Tauoa. Cherry Creek assists: Chandin Jennings 2, Charles Keating 2, Dominic Suchkov 2, Flay, Ayden Schmidt, Aleksei Suchkov

Regis Jesuit 7, Resurrection Christian 1

Score by periods:

Res. Christian 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 1 1 5 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Michael Manville 5, Cameron Balatbat, Ian Beck. Regis Jesuits assists: Carter Schick 5, Beck 3, Parker Brinner, Luke Damrath, Connor Ihaia. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (17 shots on goal-16 saves)