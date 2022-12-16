AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

DSST Green Valley Ranch 56, Gateway 30

Regis Jesuit 70, Valor Christian 66

Smoky Hill 88, Pueblo South 72

Score by quarters:

Pueblo South 21 15 17 19 — 72

Smoky Hill 17 26 22 23 — 88

Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 23, Carter Basquez 16, Lorenzo Contreras 13, Torian Gasaway 12, Kaylan Graham 7, Jayson Lewis 7, Kevin Sylla 5, Carter Campbell 3

Windsor 66, Vista PEAK 60

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 18 21 5 16 — 60

Windsor 17 11 25 13 — 66

Charger Challenge

First round: Cherokee Trail 61, Heritage 51

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 7 19 13 22 — 61

Heritage 12 14 13 12 — 51

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 26, Alonzo Rodgers 12, Amari Chandler 9, Michael Steinbrinck 7, Jack Bentley 4, David Behrendt 3

Cherry Creek Classic

First round: Eaglecrest 69, Rocky Mountain 55

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mtn. 13 15 15 12 — 55

Eaglecrest 18 17 16 18 — 69

Eaglecrest points: Garrett Barger 23, DeAndre Brown 20, Peyton Taylor 7, Joshua Ray 6, Brunetti 3, LaDavian King 2

First round: Thomas Jefferson 45, Rangeview 43

Rangeview points: Royce Edwards 10, Mareon Chapman 7, Khiem Davison 7, Ose Okhihan 6, DeMarco Duncan 5, Kenny Black-Knox 3, Mason Savoy 3, Isaac Martinez 2

Mullen Christmas Tournament

Mullen 69, Aurora Central 50

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 6 12 17 15 — 50

Mullen 21 15 19 14 — 69

Aurora Central points: Cameron Crisp 16, Christopher Perkins 14, Alejandro Flores 11, Moses Cisneros 5, Cai’Reis Curby 2, Bishop Dankyi 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 53, AWCPA 24

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 11 11 13 18 — 53

AWCPA 4 9 9 2 — 24

Aurora Central points: Shaya Kelley 16, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 12, Alayna McClain 11, Jihanna Johnson-Gonzalez 7, Leslie Garcia 5, Sofia Castillo 2

Denver North 65, Hinkley 17

Score by quarters:

Den. North 21 17 17 10 — 65

Hinkley 5 5 7 0 — 17

Eaglecrest 70, Brighton 22

Gateway 68, DSST Green Valley Ranch 23

Valor Christian 61, Regis Jesuit 54

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek 141, Overland 21

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek A, 2 minutes, 12.95 seconds. 4. Overland (Olive Melius, Chloe Alexander, Pilot Horst, Lydia Basterra Portillo), 2:39.61; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Dooley (Cherry Creek), 2 minutes, 46.15 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Emma Ricketts (Cherry Creek), 3 minutes, 3.96 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Pilot Horst (Overland), 32.73 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Maya Griswold (Cherry Creek), 191.90 points; 4. Lucy Porter (Overland), 153.05; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Flynn Maguire (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 18.86 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Izzy Corso (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 11.67 seconds; 2. Pilot Horst (Overland), 1:12.95; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Finley Jacobs (Cherry Creek), 5 minutes, 51.46 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek A, 2 minutes, 10.13 seconds; 4. Overland (Chloe Alexander, Olive Melius, Lydia Basterra Portillo, Pilot Horst), 2:26.79; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Skylar Smith (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 19.37 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Jin Jin Brennan (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 32.47 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek A, 4 minutes, 54.28 seconds