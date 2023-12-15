AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK Prep 65, Windsor 48
Chatfield Charger Challenge
Cherokee Trail 92, Pomona 50
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
Cherry Creek 52, Grandview 44
Curtis Winter Classic (Washington)
Eaglecrest 60, North Thurston (Washington) 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Winter Classic (at Aurora Central H.S.)
Aurora Central 54, Aurora West College Prep 12
BOYS WRESTLING
Smoky Hill 48, Abraham Lincoln 36
Smoky Hill 54, George Washington 27
GIRLS WRESTLING
Abraham Lincoln 24, Smoky Hill 12
Smoky Hill 19, George Washington 18