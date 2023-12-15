AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK Prep 65, Windsor 48

Chatfield Charger Challenge

Cherokee Trail 92, Pomona 50

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Cherry Creek 52, Grandview 44

Curtis Winter Classic (Washington)

Eaglecrest 60, North Thurston (Washington) 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Winter Classic (at Aurora Central H.S.)

Aurora Central 54, Aurora West College Prep 12

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill 48, Abraham Lincoln 36

Smoky Hill 54, George Washington 27

GIRLS WRESTLING

Abraham Lincoln 24, Smoky Hill 12

Smoky Hill 19, George Washington 18

