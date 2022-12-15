AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

ThunderRidge 83, Overland 63

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 21 23 19 20 — 83

Overland 12 18 20 13 — 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 53, Broomfield 47

Score by quarters:

Broomfield 10 16 7 14 — 47

Rangeview 10 10 16 17 — 53

BOYS WRESTLING

Arapahoe 46, Smoky Hill 33

106 pounds: Marek Mangers (Arapahoe) pinned Logan Dunlop (Smoky Hill), 0:51; 113 pounds: Dashawn Jenkins (Smoky Hill) pinned Luke Robinette (Arapahoe), 0:27; 120 pounds: Brycen Diggs (Arapahoe) pinned Jonas Taylor (Smoky Hill), 0:30; 126 pounds: Joshua Tharp (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Cole Rechsteiner (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Zach Majernick (Smoky Hill) pinned Lance Derby (Arapahoe), 4:21; 144 pounds: Jacob Castellano (Smoky Hill) dec. Kanyon Rechsteiner (Arapahoe), 6-2; 150 pounds: Elliot Skurdal (Arapahoe) pinned Pablo Ruelas (Smoky Hill), 3:37; 157 pounds: Callas Cash (Arapahoe) pinned Elvin Fialos (Smoky Hill), 2:34; 165 pounds: Mitchell Redfearn (Arapahoe) maj. dec. Angel Martinez (Smoky Hill), 9-0; 175 pounds: Liam Cook (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Zach Brophy (Smoky Hill) pinned Jack Forsythe (Arapahoe), 5:44; 215 pounds: Elijah Villegas (Smoky Hill) pinned Matthew Redfearn (Arapahoe), 4:56; 285 pounds: Ben Brown (Arapahoe) pinned Nick Silva (Smoky Hill), 1:30

Regis Jesuit 39, Rock Canyon 34

106 pounds: Dane Anderson (Regis Jesuit) dec. Jake Brown (Rock Canyon), 7-5; 113 pounds: Cayden McNellis (Regis Jesuit) pinned Allen Hurdf (Rock Canyon), 5:00; 120 pounds: Richard Carrier (Regis Jesuit) pinned Eshan Mainali (Rock Canyon), 3:16; 126 pounds: Connor Mohr (Regis Jesuit) pinned Luke Steiner (Rock Canyon), 3:33; 132 pounds: Noah Jadd (Rock Canyon) pinned Richard Avila (Regis Jesuit), 5:34; 138 pounds: Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jon Herskovits (Rock Canyon), 1:14; 144 pounds: Daniel Lantz (Regis Jesuit) pinned Kaden Rahne (Rock Canyon), 5:05; 150 pounds: Alex McGowan (Rock Canyon) maj. dec. Ryan Curran (Regis Jesuit), 9-0; 157 pounds: Sammy Mobly (Rock Canyon) pinned Warrick Stanley (Regis Jesuit), 1:16; 165 pounds: Matthew Shipley (Rock Canyon) dec. KJ McHugh (Regis Jesuit), 11-7; 175 pounds: Chase Nohavec (Rock Canyon) dec. Durrell Barber (Regis Jesuit), 7-5 (OT); 190 pounds: Cooper Chase (Rock Canyon) pinned Lucas Smith (Regis Jesuit), 0:55; 215 pounds: Adonis Burkes Colter (Rock Canyon) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Dirk Morley (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit