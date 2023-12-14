AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
ThunderRidge 68, Overland 59
Score by quarters:
Overland 15 14 21 9 — 59
ThunderRidge 21 17 15 15 — 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Broomfield 48, Rangeview 36
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 4 5 11 16 — 36
Broomfield 9 8 12 19 — 48
Cherokee Trail 65, Heritage 15
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 16 21 23 5 — 65
Heritage 2 6 5 2 — 15
Grandview 59, Fort Collins 27