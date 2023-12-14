AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

ThunderRidge 68, Overland 59

Score by quarters:

Overland 15 14 21 9 — 59

ThunderRidge 21 17 15 15 — 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Broomfield 48, Rangeview 36

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 4 5 11 16 — 36

Broomfield 9 8 12 19 — 48

Cherokee Trail 65, Heritage 15

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 16 21 23 5 — 65

Heritage 2 6 5 2 — 15

Grandview 59, Fort Collins 27

