AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Broomfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68
Score by quarters:
Broomfield 15 23 14 18 — 70
Cher. Trail 11 13 19 25 — 68
Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 23, Amari Chandler 13, Alonzo Rodgers 9, Nathan Baack 8, Michael Steinbrinck 6, Cade Brook 5, David Behrendt 3, Jack Bentley 1
Castle View 71, Hinkley 21
Prairie View 58, Aurora Central 47
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 15 6 9 17 — 47
Prairie View 17 14 21 6 — 58
Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 20, Moses Cisneros 9, Christopher Perkins 7, Rumbek Augustino 4, Cameron Crisp 2, Bishop Danyki 2, Nico Portillo 2, Nasir Bandy 1
Smoky Hill 81, Valor Christian 68
Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 40
Vista PEAK 60, Centaurus 49
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 14 8 17 21 — 60
Centaurus 8 9 19 13 — 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 52, Vista PEAK 23
Grandview 49, Fort Collins 37
Score by quarters:
Grandview 10 12 25 2 — 49
Fort Collins 9 11 17 0 — 37
Kennedy 46, Gateway 32
Score by quarters:
Kennedy 9 10 7 20 — 46
Gateway 12 3 10 7 — 32
Overland 55, Englewood 21
Prairie View 49, Aurora Central 16
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 11 13 20 5 — 49
Aur. Central 1 2 4 9 — 16
Smoky Hill 58, Hinkley 23