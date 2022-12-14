AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Broomfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68

Score by quarters:

Broomfield 15 23 14 18 — 70

Cher. Trail 11 13 19 25 — 68

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 23, Amari Chandler 13, Alonzo Rodgers 9, Nathan Baack 8, Michael Steinbrinck 6, Cade Brook 5, David Behrendt 3, Jack Bentley 1

Castle View 71, Hinkley 21

Prairie View 58, Aurora Central 47

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 15 6 9 17 — 47

Prairie View 17 14 21 6 — 58

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 20, Moses Cisneros 9, Christopher Perkins 7, Rumbek Augustino 4, Cameron Crisp 2, Bishop Danyki 2, Nico Portillo 2, Nasir Bandy 1

Smoky Hill 81, Valor Christian 68

Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 40

Vista PEAK 60, Centaurus 49

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 14 8 17 21 — 60

Centaurus 8 9 19 13 — 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 52, Vista PEAK 23

Grandview 49, Fort Collins 37

Score by quarters:

Grandview 10 12 25 2 — 49

Fort Collins 9 11 17 0 — 37

Kennedy 46, Gateway 32

Score by quarters:

Kennedy 9 10 7 20 — 46

Gateway 12 3 10 7 — 32

Overland 55, Englewood 21

Prairie View 49, Aurora Central 16

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 11 13 20 5 — 49

Aur. Central 1 2 4 9 — 16

Smoky Hill 58, Hinkley 23