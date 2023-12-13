AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 80, Prairie View 47
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 13 13 4 17 — 47
Aurora Central 16 15 25 24 — 80
Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 27, Camron Crisp 23, Bishop Dankyi 11, Christopher Perkins 10, Ka’Mari May 4, Fikiri Hawazi 2, Kepano Mailo 2, Deon Davis 1
Broomfield 59, Cherokee Trail 54
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 13 14 13 14 — 54
Broomfield 11 19 8 21 — 59
Cherokee Trail points: Jordan Mitchell 12, Nathan Baack 11, Braylen Thomas 11, Amari Chandler 7, Naode Ghide 6, Michael Steinbrinck 3, Cade Brook 2, Mark Petre 2
Castle View 59, Hinkley 29
Rangeview 38, Grandview 36 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 15 7 4 8 4 — 38
Grandview 10 7 5 12 2 — 36
Rangeview points: Elijah Denney 10, Mareon Chapman 9, Zachary Butler 6, Yasin Sekue 6, Royce Edwards 4, Kenny Black-Knox 3. Grandview points: Alex Riddick 11, Trevor Thomas 8, Noah Sevy 7, Cole Holtman 5, Breven Anderson 3, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 2
Smoky Hill 73, Horizon 69
Score by quarters:
Horizon 16 15 19 19 — 69
Smoky Hill 17 22 21 13 — 73
Valor Christian 67, Regis Jesuit 61
Score by quarters:
Valor Christian 15 11 25 16 — 67
Regis Jesuit 23 17 12 9 — 61
Regis Jesuit points: Damarius Taylor 23, Alec Roumph 15, Eric Fiedler 11, Lucas Dickinson 8, Mason Marshall 4
Vista PEAK Prep 72, Centaurus 43
Score by quarters:
Centaurus 16 10 5 12 — 43
Vista PEAK Prep 25 14 28 5 — 72
Vista PEAK Prep points: James Brown III 17, Alante Monroe-Elazier 17, Julian Carrizales 11, Kyree Polk 10, Larry Mosley 6, Devontay Bursey 4, Mitchell Oliver 4, Javon Lowman 2, Savon Alexander 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kennedy 56, Gateway 24
Score by quarters:
Kennedy 13 17 15 11 — 56
Gateway 7 2 10 5 — 24
Gateway points: Imani McHenry 5, Charlegh Reeves 5, Jocelyn Leyva 4, Samari Williams 4, Anaya Jackson 2
Overland 83, Englewood 25
Score by quarters:
Overland 29 23 19 12 — 83
Englewood 11 7 0 7 — 25
Prairie View 55, Aurora Central 11
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 5 4 1 1 — 11
Prairie View 11 20 19 5 — 55
Regis Jesuit 78, Valor Christian 72
Score by quarters:
Valor Christian 11 19 14 28 — 72
Regis Jesuit 23 19 16 20 — 78
Regis Jesuit points: Hana Belibi 35, Coryn Watts 18, Jada Hodges 13, Iliana Greene 6, Jane Rumpf 3, Alice Lynett 2, Izzy Davis 1