AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver East 84, Overland 56

Doherty 64, Eaglecrest 61 (OT)

Erie Tournament

Vista PEAK 63, Greeley Central 23

Mead Tournament

Lakewood 71, Hinkley 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rocky Mountain Tournament

Rangeview 58, Rocky Mountain 50

Warrior Classic (Centaurus H.S.)

Smoky Hill 62, Mountain Range 58 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 9 17 13 18 5 — 62

Mtn. Range 14 8 17 18 1 — 58

Wildcat Classic (Fruita Monument H.S.)

Eaglecrest 68, Ponderosa 30

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 7 5 11 7 — 30

Eaglecrest 21 15 18 14 — 68

BOYS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK Bison Invitational

Team scores: 1. Northglenn 163 points; 2. VISTA PEAK 130.5; 3. Frederick 124; 4. RANGEVIEW 94.5; 5. Lutheran 87.5; 6. Thornton 82.5; 7. Harrison 75; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 64; 9. SMOKY HILL 60; 10. OVERLAND 57; 11. Sheridan 50; 12. Denver West 45; 13. Ellicott 39

Cherokee Trail placers: 132 pounds — Jaqoah Younger, 4th place; 132 pounds — Nathan Maestas, 3rd place; 150 pounds — Owen Aspey, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Aneesha Indurki, 3rd place

Overland placers: 144 pounds — Eric Kelly, champion; 150 pounds — James Rada Scales, 2nd place

Rangeview placers: 138 pounds — Caleb Maez, 4th place; 165 pounds — Bennett Closset, champion; 190 pounds — Greg Brooks, 2nd place; 215 pounds — Carlos Martinez, champion

Smoky Hill placers: 138 pounds — Jacob Castellano, champion; 138 pounds — Zach Majernik, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Elvin Fialos, 4th place; 175 pounds — Zach Brophy, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Elijah Villegas, 3rd place

Vista PEAK placers: 106 pounds — Adrian Pacheco, 3rd place; 144 pounds — Tytus Hettich, 4th place; 157 pounds — Zachary Voltura, 4th place; 190 pounds — Ezekiel Taylor, champion; 215 pounds — Oscar Valdez, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Gyo Rubio, 4th place

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest Invitational

Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, champion; 100 pounds — Sydney Babi, 5th place; 105 pounds — Arianna Sanchez, 5th place; 110 pounds — Amy Pham, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Jazymn Roberts, 6th place; 130 pounds — Madison Patterson, 5th place; 135 pounds — Kaiya Winbush, 5th place; 145 pounds — Karmella Gordon, champion; 145 pounds — Briahna Gallegos, 4th place; 155 pounds — Gianna Falise, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; 190 pounds — Echo Tremeear 4th place; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts, 3rd place

Overland placers: 110 pounds — Violet Garcia, 6th place; 125 pounds — Vianca Mendoza, 2nd place; 140 pounds — Dureti Abdulkadir, 5th place; 235 pounds — Nyla Tarrant, 4th place; 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, 6th place

Regis Jesuit placers: 125 pounds — Alexis Segura, champion; 130 pounds — Clare Kishiyama, 6th place; 145 pounds — Camila Castillo, 6th place; 235 pounds — Natalia Adam, 5th place

Vista PEAK placers: 115 pounds — Andrea Sanchez Chacon, 4th place; 140 pounds — Jayden Abreo, 3rd place; 155 pounds — Leilani Camaal, 2nd place

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Kent Denver 1

Score by periods:

Kent Denver 0 1 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 3 1 1 — 5

Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf, Kai Gruenther, William O’Grady, Ayden Schmidt, Garrett Veyna. Cherry Creek assists: Maxamillion Tauoa 2, Burggraf, Jackson O’Brien, Schmidt, Aleksei Suchkov, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Caden Mills (12 shots on goal-11 saves)

Regis Jesuit 2, Fort Collins 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 — 2

Ft. Collins 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Jake Filler, Connor Ihaia. Regis Jesuit assists: Cameron Balatbat, Reece Peterson, Nicolas Piniero, Ryan Williams. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (24 shots on goal-23 saves)