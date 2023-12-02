AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 66, Monarch 41
Cherokee Trail points: Braylen Thomas 16, Nathan Baack 15, Naode Ghide 6, Alonzo Rodgers 6, Michael Steinbrinck 6, Jordan Mitchell 5, Cade Brook 4, Mark Petre 4, Amari Chandler 2, Lucas Krause 2
Eaglecrest 97, Brighton 36
Score by quarters:
Brighton 10 2 16 8 — 36
Eaglecrest 25 29 29 14 — 97
Overland 77, Aurora Central 30
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 5 10 8 7 — 30
Overland 19 22 23 13 — 77
Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 8, Bishop Dankyi 7, Alejandro Flores 6, Ka’Mari May 4, Gabou Camara 3, Rumbek Augustino 2
D’Evelyn/Golden Tournament
Vista PEAK Prep 86, D’Evelyn 53
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK Prep 19 27 20 20 — 86
D’Evelyn 19 17 8 9 — 53
Vista PEAK Prep points: Alante Monroe-Elazier 19, Kyree Polk 18, James Brown III 12, Mitchell Oliver 11, Jaylen Carrizales 7, Javon Lowman 7, Devontay Bursey 5, Larry Mosley 4, Truth Isaac 2, Mekhai Davis-Burks 1
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Championship semifinal: Rock Canyon 59, Grandview 54
Score by quarters:
Grandview 14 11 10 19 — 54
Rock Canyon 9 9 20 21 — 59
Grandview points: J. Dourisseau 13, Cole Holtman 13, Noah Sevy 9, Alex Riddick 6, George Durbin 5, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 5, Gano Enkhbayar 3
Northglenn Tournament
Thornton 77, Gateway 74
Shoot The Rock Tour (Arizona)
Smoky Hill 72, Valley Vista 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland 66, Aurora Central 21
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 9 2 4 6 — 21
Overland 18 16 23 9 — 66
Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 12, Jamaea Johnson Gonzalez 6, Aditi Arreola Quinones 2, Nijaha Davis 2. Overland points: Aziza Abdur-Razaaq 18, Ilaisaane Davis 14, Destiny Moore 12, Sasha Davis 9, Michaela Halton 7, Emma Davis 6
Castle View Tournament
Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail 60, Castle View 27
Central Valley Showdown (California)
Eaglecrest 48, Chico 41
She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)
Hebron 64, Grandview 58
Score by quarters:
Hebron 11 21 12 20 — 64
Grandview 19 5 15 19 — 58
GIRLS WRESTLING
Greeley West Invitational
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 284 points; 2. Poudre 183; 3. Loveland 168; 4. Fort Lupton 136; 5. Brighton 123; 6. VISTA PEAK PREP 105; 7. Moffat County 95; 8. Mead 86; 9. Broomfield 84; 10. Greeley West 82; 11. Prairie View 78; 12. Berthoud 66.5; 13. Standley Lake 52.5; 14. Arvada 42; 15. Adams City 41; 16. Sterling 31; 17. Brush 27; 18. Middle Park 22; 19. Soroco 20; 20. West Grand 15; 21. Strasburg 14; 22. Holy Family 12; 23. Thomas Jefferson 10; T24. Arvada West 9; T24. Liberty Common 9; 26. Platte Valley 3; Denver North, Kiowa, Skyview and Yuma no score
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, champion; 105 pounds — Madalynn David, champion; Milar Little, 2nd place; 115 pounds — Addison Blakeman, 4th place; 115 pounds (B) — Lailah Williams, 4th place; 120 pounds — Jordan Heibult, 3rd place; 120 pounds (B) — Precious Asoluka, champion; 125 pounds — Nyla Barmore, 2nd place; 135 pounds — Natalie Replogle, champion; 135 pounds (B) — Bailee Mestas, champion; 170 pounds — Gianna Falise, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Diora Moore, champion; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts, champion.
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 100 pounds — Anastasia Smith, 3rd place; 125 pounds — Amelia Bacon, champion; 190 pounds — Taryn Holloway, 3rd place; 235 pounds (B) — Sydnee DiPentino, 3rd place
GIRLS SWIMMING
Pueblo Centennial 80, Pueblo South 68, Hinkley 31
200 yard medley relay — 1. Pueblo Centennial, 2 minutes, 26.17 seconds; 4. Hinkley (Rylee Johnson, Lizzy Baker, Andrea Campos, American Cuevas), 3:05.87; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Kirsten Stringer (Pueblo South), 2 minutes, 32.40 seconds; 2. Ana Campos (Hinkley), 2:56.73; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Adyson Orndoff (Pueblo South), 2 minutes, 39.76 seconds; 5. Andrea Campos (Hinkley), 4:04.47; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Nicole Abraham (Pueblo South), 30.90 seconds; 4. Rylee Johnson (Hinkley), 38.38; 1-meter diving — 1. Emma Durning (Pueblo South), 179.18 points; 3. Lizzy Baker (Hinkley), 91.42; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Adyson Orndoff (Pueblo South), 1 minute, 12.77 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Abigail Lansdown (Pueblo Central), 1 minute, 10.21 seconds; 3. Andrea Campos (Hinkley), 1:27.01; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Kirsten Stringer (Pueblo South), 6 minutes, 55.32 seconds; 3. Ana Campos (Hinkley), 8:23.37; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Pueblo Centennial, 2 minutes, 11.12 seconds; 2. Hinkley (Andrea Campos, Helen Hernandez, Rylee Johnson, Ana Campos), 2:43.18; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Layla Sisneros (Pueblo South), 1 minute, 21.11 seconds; 6. Indira Rivera (Hinkley), 2:16.63; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Anelise Medina (Pueblo Centennial), 1 minute, 39.37 seconds; 3. Lizzy Baker (Hinkley), 1:45.67; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Pueblo South, 4 minutes, 49.08 seconds; 3. Hinkley (Asher Scares Hawk, Ana Arciva, Ana Campos, Helen Hernandez), 7:11.25
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 4, Heritage 2
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 2 2 — 4
Heritage 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Cooper Huang, Austin Katz, Carter Sharkey, Connor Wagner. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf, Charles Keating, Daniil Korobeynikov, Owen Kulczewski, James Lembke, William O’Grady, Evan Stelling, Wagner