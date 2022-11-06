AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 5 (at Rampart H.S.)

Rampart def. Vista PEAK 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

Broomfield def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-14, 27-25

Class 5A Region 6 (at Grandview H.S.)

Grandview def. Dakota Ridge 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Grandview def. Pine Creek 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

Class 5A Region 11 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Cherokee Trail def. Loveland 25-17, 25-12, 25-7

Cherokee Trail def. Douglas County 3-1

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A semifinals (at All-City Stadium)

Lotus School For Excellence 2, Bishop Machebeuf 1

Score by halves:

Lotus SFE 0 2 — 2

Bishop Machebeuf 1 0 — 1

Lotus goals: Abeneazer Get

Class 5A quarterfinals (at Englewood H.S.)

Denver East 5, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0

Denver East 2 3 — 5