AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Ponderosa 29, Aurora Central 14
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Cherokee Trail 41, Fossil Ridge 29
Rock Canyon 52, Smoky Hill 49
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A Region 4
Mountain Vista def. Doherty, 3-0
Eaglecrest def. Doherty 24-26, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
Mountain Vista def. Eaglecrest 3-0