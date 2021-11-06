AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Ponderosa 29, Aurora Central 14

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Cherokee Trail 41, Fossil Ridge 29

Rock Canyon 52, Smoky Hill 49

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 4

Mountain Vista def. Doherty, 3-0

Eaglecrest def. Doherty 24-26, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Mountain Vista def. Eaglecrest 3-0

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments