AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Eaglecrest 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 14 0 0 — 14

Ftn.-Fort Carson 7 20 15 0 — 42

Eaglecrest highlights: Diego Cearns 2 rushing touchdowns

Rock Canyon 23, Cherokee Trail 20

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 7 0 0 13 — 20

Rock Canyon 17 0 6 0 — 23

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 3 passing touchdowns; Peyton Sommers 2 receiving touchdowns; Peyton Castro receiving touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 9 (at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Ponderosa def. Eaglecrest 25-21, 27-25, 25-21

Fossil Ridge def. Eaglecrest 25-16, 25-14, 25-22