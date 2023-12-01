AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Broomfield 77, Overland 71

Regis Jesuit 84, Rocky Mountain 59

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 21 29 23 11 — 84

Rocky Mtn. 18 15 11 15 — 59

Regis Jesuit points: Damarius Taylor 22, Lucas Dickinson 20, Alec Roumph 14, Mason Marshall 13, Eric Fiedler 11, Cole Canino 2, Jack Young 2

D’Evelyn/Golden Tournament

First round: Vista PEAK Prep 71, Bear Creek 36

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK Prep 18 13 24 16 — 71

Bear Creek 9 8 8 11 — 36

Vista PEAK Prep points: Alante Monroe-Elazier 15, Savon Alexander 13, Javon Lowman 11, Kyree Polk 11, Devontay Bursey 10, James Brown III 4, Mitchell Oliver 3, Mekhai Davis-Burks 2, Larry Mosley 2

Shoot The Rock Tour (Arizona)

Valley Christian (Ariz.) 73, Smoky Hill 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest (Horizon H.S.)

Consolation semifinal: Ralston Valley 81, Vista PEAK Prep 52

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK Prep 3 14 18 17 — 52

Ralston Valley 22 19 20 20 — 81

Consolation semifinal: Rangeview 59, Littleton 40

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 13 18 20 8 — 59

Littleton 16 8 4 12 — 40

Clovis West Invitational (California)

Eaglecrest 54, Fresno 20

Palmer Tip-Off Tournament

First round: Fountain-Fort Carson 87, Smoky Hill 17

She Got Game Classic (Texas)

Northside 57, Grandview 42

BOYS WRESTLING

Chatfield 32, Eaglecrest 30

106 pounds: Luke Gomez (Chatfield) maj. dec. Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest), 12-4; 113 pounds: Alex Rodriguez (Chatfield) pinned Gavin Takacs (Eaglecrest), 1:36; 120 pounds: Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest) dec. Colin George (Chatfield), 7-1; 126 pounds: Sid Dillon (Chatfield) dec. Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest), 6-5; 132 pounds: Damian Payan (Eaglecrest) dec. Atlas Grosch (Chatfield), 8-7; 138 pounds: Alijah Gabaldon (Eaglecrest) pinned Dominic Meli (Chatfield), 2:48; 144 pounds: Brody Moret (Chatfield) dec. Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest), 14-7; 150 pounds: Isaac Coronado (Chatfield) maj. dec. Ethan Maughan (Eaglecrest), 19-10; 157 pounds: A.J. Hargreaves (Chatfield) maj. dec. Ethan Johnston (Eaglecrest), 13-3; 165 pounds: Noah O’Dougherty (Chatfield) tech. fall Daniel Diaz-Sachina (Eaglecrest), 26-11; 175 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) pinned Jay Aplanalp (Chatfield), 3:13; 190 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) pinned Lyle Wiley (Chatfield), 2:48; 215 pounds: Harper Packebush (Chatfield) dec. Gavin Norum (Eaglecrest), 8-5; 285 pounds: Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest) pinned Chris Dinan (Chatfield), 1:11

Grandview 84, Arapahoe 0

106 pounds: Kyle Menuez (Grandview) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: JR Ortega (Grandview) pinned Marek Mangers (Arapahoe), 4:31; 120 pounds: Graeson Streit (Grandview) pinned Luke Robinette (Arapahoe), 3:39; 126 pounds: Braxton Widrikis (Grandview) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) pinned Hassan Safieddine (Arapahoe), 1:14; 138 pounds: Andrew Krutzsch (Grandview) pinned Cole Rechsteiner (Arapahoe), 1:52; 144 pounds: Gabriel Resendez (Grandview) pinned Kanyon Rechsteiner (Arapahoe), 4:45; 150 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview) def. Elliot Skurdal (Arapahoe), injury time; 157 pounds: Gunner Lopez (Grandview) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) won by forfeit; 175 pounds: Dylan McMahon (Grandview) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Preston Baker (Grandview) won by forfeit; 215 pounds: Marcus Nesbitt (Grandview) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Leland Day (Grandview) won by forfeit

Overland 42, George Washington 27

120 pounds: James Wethington (Overland) pinned Santana Lopez (GW), 6:03; 126 pounds: Cristian Contreras (GW) pinned Thaddeus Golob (Overland), 3:40; 132 pounds: Emilio Morfin (GW) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Kristofor Bilano (GW) pinned Jesus Cruz (Overland), 1:09; 144 pounds: Asadbek Mansurov (Overland) pinned Rafael Ramirez (GW), 1:24; 150 pounds: Eric Kelly (Overland) pinned Adbullah Hamid (GW), 1:37; 157 pounds: James Rada Scales (Overland) pinned Davis Brown (GW), 2:20; 165 pounds: Isvande Siyfiyev (Overland) won by forfeit; 175 pounds: Hugo Gonzalez (Overland) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Roman Cortez (GW) pinned Storm Palmer (Overland), 4-0; 215 pounds: Travis Kirk (GW) pinned Abraham Figueroa (Overland), 4:45; 285 pounds: Silver Velasquez DeLao (Overland) pinned Demetrius Wedgeworth (GW), 0:32

GIRLS WRESTLING

Chatfield 48, Eaglecrest 30

100 pounds: Chasey Karabell (Eaglecrest) pinned Madilyn Haywood (Chatfield), 0:51; 105 pounds: Lola Gonzales (Chatfield) pinned Milar Little (Eaglecrest), 0:58; 110 pounds: Mia Truesdale (Chatfield) pinned Sydney Babi (Eaglecrest), 1:01; 115 pounds: Hana Banner (Chatfield) pinned Addison Blakeman (Eaglecrest), 3:15; 120 pounds: Lauren Scott (Chatfield) pinned Jordan Heibult (Eaglecrest), 1:31; 125 pounds: Hannah Rocklin (Chatfield) dec. Nyla Barmore (Eaglecrest), 9-3; 130 pounds: Zoe Chamberlin (Chatfield) won by forfeit; 135 pounds: Lilly Maley (Chatfield) pinned Natalie Replogle (Eaglecrest), 4:50; 140 pounds: Bailee Mestas (Eaglecrest) pinned Alyssa Cyrus (Chatfield), 3:17; 145 pounds: Savannah Brehm (Chatfield) dec. Lilyana Valdez (Eaglecrest), 4-1; 155 pounds: Camryn Scott (Chatfield) pinned Audrey Gimany (Eaglecrest), 3:18; 170 pounds: Gianna Falise (Eaglecrest) pinned Piper Neunreiter-Clark (Chatfield), 0:35; 190 pounds: Diora Moore (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 235 pounds: Emma Roberts (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit

Overland 42, George Washington 18

100 pounds: Ellena Berhe (Overland) won by forfeit; 105 pounds: Mihret Shimels (Overland) pinned Teresa Vasquez (GW), 1:29; 120 pounds: Violet Garcia (Overland) pinned Bluma Ogniski (GW), 1:37; 125 pounds: Zamira Polk (Overland) pinned Madison Ennett (GW), 0:35; 135 pounds: Natalee Alderete (Overland) won by forfeit; 140 pounds: Olive Melius (Overland) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Ella Pomeranze (GW) pinned Lily Baca (Overland), 6:16; 155 pounds: Katie Hall (GW) pinned Carter Steine (Overland), 3:28; 190 pounds: Katie Haro (GW) pinned Deb Asefa (Overland), 0:55; 235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe (Overland) won by forfeit