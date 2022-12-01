AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway 47, Pomona 41
Score by quarters:
Gateway 12 17 14 4 — 47
Pomona 9 11 3 18 — 41
Gateway points: Oriel Bailey 14, Kaiemion Ashley 10, Samuel Pierdrahita 10, Maximus Matthews 6, Ali Atfi 3, Karim Bellali 2, Abukar Hassan 2
Legacy 50, Cherokee Trail 41
Score by quarters:
Legacy 12 6 16 16 — 50
Cherokee Trail 9 9 4 19 — 41
Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 15, Alonzo Rodgers 10, David Behrendt 8, Michael Steinbrinck 6, Amari Chandler 2
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Grandview 56, Chatfield 28
Score by quarters:
Grandview 21 7 14 14 — 56
Chatfield 6 10 5 7 — 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 32, DSST Byers 30
Score by quarters:
DSST Byers 2 18 6 4 — 30
Aurora Central 4 7 6 15 — 32
Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 13, Sofia Castillo 3, Shaya Kelley 3
Vista Ridge 76, Hinkley 14
Score by quarters:
Vista Ridge 20 33 16 7 — 76
Hinkley 7 0 4 3 — 14
Hinkley points: Karen Peprah 6, Leilah Swanson 4, Uniece Reynolds 3, Rozalina Sanchez 1
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 71, Smoky Hill 3
Eaglecrest 55, Vista PEAK 24
Overland 42, Denver North 24
GIRLS SWIMMING
Denver East 150, Rangeview 36
Denver East 153, Hinkley 20
Rangeview 152, Hinkley 21