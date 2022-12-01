AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 47, Pomona 41

Score by quarters:

Gateway  12  17  14    4 — 47

Pomona     9  11    3  18 — 41

Gateway points: Oriel Bailey 14, Kaiemion Ashley 10, Samuel Pierdrahita 10, Maximus Matthews 6, Ali Atfi 3, Karim Bellali 2, Abukar Hassan 2

Legacy 50, Cherokee Trail 41

Score by quarters:

Legacy            12  6  16  16 — 50

Cherokee Trail    9  9   4  19 — 41

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 15, Alonzo Rodgers 10, David Behrendt 8, Michael Steinbrinck 6, Amari Chandler 2

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Grandview 56, Chatfield 28

Score by quarters:

Grandview  21    7  14  14 — 56

Chatfield       6  10    5   7 — 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 32, DSST Byers 30

Score by quarters:

DSST Byers      2  18  6    4 — 30

Aurora Central  4    7  6  15 — 32

Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 13, Sofia Castillo 3, Shaya Kelley 3

Vista Ridge 76, Hinkley 14

Score by quarters:

Vista Ridge  20  33  16  7 — 76

Hinkley         7    0    4  3 — 14

Hinkley points: Karen Peprah 6, Leilah Swanson 4, Uniece Reynolds 3, Rozalina Sanchez 1

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 71, Smoky Hill 3

Eaglecrest 55, Vista PEAK 24

Overland 42, Denver North 24

GIRLS SWIMMING

Denver East 150, Rangeview 36

Denver East 153, Hinkley 20

Rangeview 152, Hinkley 21

