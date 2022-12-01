AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 47, Pomona 41

Score by quarters:

Gateway 12 17 14 4 — 47

Pomona 9 11 3 18 — 41

Gateway points: Oriel Bailey 14, Kaiemion Ashley 10, Samuel Pierdrahita 10, Maximus Matthews 6, Ali Atfi 3, Karim Bellali 2, Abukar Hassan 2

Legacy 50, Cherokee Trail 41

Score by quarters:

Legacy 12 6 16 16 — 50

Cherokee Trail 9 9 4 19 — 41

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 15, Alonzo Rodgers 10, David Behrendt 8, Michael Steinbrinck 6, Amari Chandler 2

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Grandview 56, Chatfield 28

Score by quarters:

Grandview 21 7 14 14 — 56

Chatfield 6 10 5 7 — 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 32, DSST Byers 30

Score by quarters:

DSST Byers 2 18 6 4 — 30

Aurora Central 4 7 6 15 — 32

Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 13, Sofia Castillo 3, Shaya Kelley 3

Vista Ridge 76, Hinkley 14

Score by quarters:

Vista Ridge 20 33 16 7 — 76

Hinkley 7 0 4 3 — 14

Hinkley points: Karen Peprah 6, Leilah Swanson 4, Uniece Reynolds 3, Rozalina Sanchez 1

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 71, Smoky Hill 3

Eaglecrest 55, Vista PEAK 24

Overland 42, Denver North 24

GIRLS SWIMMING

Denver East 150, Rangeview 36

Denver East 153, Hinkley 20

Rangeview 152, Hinkley 21