AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Chatfield 42, Cherokee Trail 7
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 0 0 7 0 — 7
Chatfield 14 0 14 14 — 42
Cherokee Trail highlights: Jaden Smith interception
Grandview 28, Douglas County 21
Score by quarters:
Douglas Co. 0 0 14 7 — 21
Grandview 13 15 0 0 — 28
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Xay Neto 2 receiving touchdowns
Legacy 28, Eaglecrest 14
Score by quarters:
Legacy 7 14 0 7 — 28
Eaglecrest 0 0 14 0 — 14
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner passing touchdown; Josh Wiley rushing touchdown; Cam Chapa receiving touchdown