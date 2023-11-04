AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com.Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Chatfield 42, Cherokee Trail 7

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 0 0 7 0 —  7

Chatfield 14 0 14 14 — 42

Cherokee Trail highlights: Jaden Smith interception

Grandview 28, Douglas County 21

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 0 0 14 7 — 21

Grandview 13 15 0 0 — 28

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Donavon Vernon rushing touchdown; Xay Neto 2 receiving touchdowns

Legacy 28, Eaglecrest 14

Score by quarters:

Legacy 7 14 0 7 — 28

Eaglecrest 0 0 14 0 — 14

Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner passing touchdown; Josh Wiley rushing touchdown; Cam Chapa receiving touchdown

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *