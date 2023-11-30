AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 61, DSST:Cedar 55

Cherokee Trail 65, Legacy 56

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Grandview 59, Chatfield 33

Score by quarters:

Chatfield 7 8 8 10 — 33

Grandview 17 11 16 15 — 59

Grandview points: Alex Riddick 14, Thomas 9, Cole Holtman 6, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 6, Dourisseau 5, Noah Sevy 4, Charles 3, Aidan Degretto 3, George Durbin 3, Gano Enkhbayar 3, Pritchard 3

Northglenn Tournament

Pomona 53, Gateway 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 36, DSST:Cedar 33

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 4 5 13 14 — 36

DSST: Cedar 6 7 11 9 — 33

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 55, Vista PEAK Prep 21

106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) pinned Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:24; 113 pounds: Cole Redmond (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Gavin Takacs (Eaglecrest), 5:17; 120 pounds: Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest) pinned Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep), 5:11; 126 pounds: Barrett Knettle (Eaglecrest) dec. Denzel Womely (Vista PEAK Prep), 11-7; 132 pounds: Damian Payan (Eaglecrest) pinned Reese Curtis (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:33; 138 pounds: Alijah Galbadon (Eaglecrest) pinned Matthew Gomez (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:09; 144 pounds: Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest) pinned Matthew Thompson (Vista PEAK Prep), 2:00; 150 pounds: Ethan Maughan (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK Prep), 9-1; 157 pounds: Marcus Johnson (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Silverio Suniga (Eaglecrest), 3:19; 165 pounds: Zachary Voltura (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Ethan Johnson (Eaglecrest), 1:46; 175 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 215 pounds: Gavin Norum (Eaglecrest) pinned Jason Leadens (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:01; 285 pounds: Isaiah Powers (Vista PEAK Prep) dec. Braden Conroy (Eaglecrest), 7-6

GIRLS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK Prep 51, Denver South 12

100 pounds: Anastasia Smith (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Ava Campbell (Denver South), 2:19; 105 pounds: Hailey Brown (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 110 pounds: Maci Smith (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 115 pounds: Marley Allen (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Willow Hart (Denver South), 3:43; 120 pounds: Riley Hettich (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Ace Savage (Denver South), 2:00; 125 pounds: Double forfeit; 130 pounds: Amelia Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep) dec. Chanel Travis-Loaiza (Denver South), 11-8; 135 pounds: Idaly Garcia (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 140 pounds: Sophia Edwards (Denver South) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Double forfeit; 155 pounds: Double forfeit; 170 pounds: Lanorah Graham (Denver South) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Taryn Holloway (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 235 pounds: Khloe Yizar (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit

