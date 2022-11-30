AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Range 5 6 4 7 — 22
Eaglecrest 26 18 22 15 — 81
Lakewood 75, Hinkley 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 60, Arapahoe 55
Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)
Horizon 57, Vista PEAK 55
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 17 11 7 20 — 55
Horizon 12 18 14 13 — 57
Ralston Valley 45, Rangeview 34
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 5 7 6 16 — 34
Ralston Valley 8 10 16 11 — 45