AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range 5 6 4 7 — 22

Eaglecrest 26 18 22 15 — 81

Lakewood 75, Hinkley 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 60, Arapahoe 55

Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)

Horizon 57, Vista PEAK 55

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 17 11 7 20 — 55

Horizon 12 18 14 13 — 57

Ralston Valley 45, Rangeview 34

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 5 7 6 16 — 34

Ralston Valley 8 10 16 11 — 45