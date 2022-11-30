AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range    5    6    4   7 — 22

Eaglecrest    26  18  22  15 — 81

Lakewood 75, Hinkley 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 60, Arapahoe 55

Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)

Horizon 57, Vista PEAK 55

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  17  11    7  20 — 55

Horizon       12  18  14  13 — 57

Ralston Valley 45, Rangeview 34

Score by quarters:

Rangeview      5    7    6  16 — 34

Ralston Valley  8  10  16  11 — 45

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments