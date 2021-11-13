AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena) — (final results)

Championship match: Cherry Creek def. Grandview 27-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14

Semifinals: Grandview def. Mountain Vista 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A state championship game (at Weidner Field)

Crested Butte 2, Lotus School For Excellence 0

Score by halves:

Lotus School   0  0 — 0

Crested Butte  0  2 — 2

Class 5A state championship game (at Weidner Field)

Grandview 3, Fossil Ridge 1

Score by halves:

Fossil Ridge  0  1 — 1

Grandview    2  1 — 3

Grandview goals: Charlie Lucero, Dylan Thompson, Luke Williams

