AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena) — (final results)
Championship match: Cherry Creek def. Grandview 27-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14
Semifinals: Grandview def. Mountain Vista 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11
BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A state championship game (at Weidner Field)
Crested Butte 2, Lotus School For Excellence 0
Score by halves:
Lotus School 0 0 — 0
Crested Butte 0 2 — 2
Class 5A state championship game (at Weidner Field)
Grandview 3, Fossil Ridge 1
Score by halves:
Fossil Ridge 0 1 — 1
Grandview 2 1 — 3
Grandview goals: Charlie Lucero, Dylan Thompson, Luke Williams