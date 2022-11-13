AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at Denver Coliseum)
Elimination bracket: Grandview def. Chaparral 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24
Semifinals: Rock Canyon def. Grandview 16-25, 35-33, 29-27, 25-20
BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A state championship (at Switchbacks Weidner Field)
Vail Mountain 2, Lotus School For Excellence 1
Score by halves:
Lotus SFE 1 0 — 1
Vail Mountain 0 2 — 2
Lotus School For Excellence goal: Abeneazer Getaschew