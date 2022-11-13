AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at Denver Coliseum)

Elimination bracket: Grandview def. Chaparral 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24

Semifinals: Rock Canyon def. Grandview 16-25, 35-33, 29-27, 25-20

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A state championship (at Switchbacks Weidner Field)

Vail Mountain 2, Lotus School For Excellence 1

Score by halves:

Lotus SFE 1 0 — 1

Vail Mountain 0 2 — 2

Lotus School For Excellence goal: Abeneazer Getaschew