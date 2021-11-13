AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Grandview 42, Mullen 21
Score by quarters:
Mullen 0 7 0 14 — 21
Grandview 7 21 7 7 — 42
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 2 rushing touchdowns; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown; Tristan Burris receiving touchdown
Ralston Valley 42, Cherokee Trail 20
Regis Jesuit 28, Pomona 21
Score by quarters:
Pomona 7 7 0 7 — 21
Regis Jesuit 0 7 14 7 — 28
Regis Jesuit highlights: Zavier Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; Exander Carroll rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena)
Championship bracket: Grandview def. Chaparral 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11