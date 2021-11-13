AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 42, Mullen 21

Score by quarters:

Mullen        0   7  0  14 — 21

Grandview  7  21  7   7 — 42

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 2 rushing touchdowns; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown; Tristan Burris receiving touchdown

Ralston Valley 42, Cherokee Trail 20

Regis Jesuit 28, Pomona 21

Score by quarters:

Pomona       7  7    0  7 — 21

Regis Jesuit  0  7  14  7 — 28

Regis Jesuit highlights: Zavier Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; Exander Carroll rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena)

Championship bracket: Grandview def. Chaparral 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11

