AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 20, Rocky Mountain 0

Score by quarters:

Rocky Mtn. 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 14 0 0 6 — 20

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Davion Henderson receiving touchdown; Luke Trinrud 95 yard interception return touchdown

Regis Jesuit 63, Fossil Ridge 28

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 7 7 7 7 — 28

Regis Jesuit 7 35 14 7 — 63

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 4 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown; Jaden Thermidor rushing touchdown; D’Andre Barnes rushing touchdown, interception; Dylan McCollough receiving touchdown; Andrew Metzger 3 receiving touchdowns

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at Denver Coliseum)

Elimination bracket: Fossil Ridge def. Cherokee Trail 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6

Championship bracket: Valor Christian def. Grandview 25-15, 25-13, 25-17