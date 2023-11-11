AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Grandview 25, Regis Jesuit 23
Score by quarters:
Grandview 7 0 6 12 — 25
Regis Jesuit 10 0 6 7 — 23
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Donavon Vernon receiving touchdown. Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Jaden Thermidor rushing touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at Denver Coliseum)
Elimination match: Castle View def. Grandview 25-22, 25-22, 25-23