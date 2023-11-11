AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 25, Regis Jesuit 23

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 0 6 12 — 25

Regis Jesuit 10 0 6 7 — 23

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Donavon Vernon receiving touchdown. Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Jaden Thermidor rushing touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at Denver Coliseum)

Elimination match: Castle View def. Grandview 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *