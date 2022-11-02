AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022:

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherokee Trail 3, Rampart 1

Score by halves:

Rampart 1 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 1 2 — 3

Cherokee Trail goals: Peter Deras, Marcelo Ruiz

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (semifinals)

Regis Jesuit 1, Kent Denver 0

Score by quarters:

Kent Denver 0 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Emily Bradac