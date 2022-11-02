AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Cherokee Trail 3, Rampart 1
Score by halves:
Rampart 1 0 — 1
Cher. Trail 1 2 — 3
Cherokee Trail goals: Peter Deras, Marcelo Ruiz
FIELD HOCKEY
State playoffs (semifinals)
Regis Jesuit 1, Kent Denver 0
Score by quarters:
Kent Denver 0 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit goal: Emily Bradac