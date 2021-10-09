AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Centaurus 43, Gateway 0
Score by quarters:
Centaurus 0 30 13 0 — 43
Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gateway highlights: Gabriel Broussard 30 yards rushing; Knyle Serrell 10 tackles; Andre Romain interception
Cherry Creek 21, Grandview 13
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 7 0 6 — 13
Cherry Creek 7 7 7 0 — 21
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown; Malique Singleton 95 yard interception return touchdown; Bradley Marshall fumble recovery
Prairie View 62, Hinkley 0
Smoky Hill 42, Eaglecrest 21
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 21 7 14 — 42
Eaglecrest 7 7 7 0 — 21
Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers 3 rushing touchdowns; Marvin Jones III 2 rushing touchdowns; DeAngelo Haywood rushing touchdown; Roscoe Taylor interception. Eaglecrest highlights: Jarod Fisher 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Tyson Clark receiving touchdown; Ayden Shaw receiving touchdown
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 12, Cherry Creek 0
WP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (5 IP, 5 Ks). Cherokee Trail hitting: Cayman Lightner 2 hits, 3 RBI; Ryleigh Cruz HR, 2 RBI; Lily Krob 2 hits; CC Cushenbery 2 hits; Alyssa Fullmer 2 RBI
Eaglecrest 6, Grandview 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 130 010 1 — 6 5 1
Grandview 100 030 0 — 4 6 4
WP — Eaglecrest: Jayden Paulsen (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Grandview: Leah Graves (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Isabel Ervin 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Jac Smith 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Megan Drugan 1-3, run; Maddie Demoss 1-3, run. Grandview hitting: Anna Hojnowski 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Chloe Miller 2-3, run; Carmela Tejada 1-3, RBI, run
CROSS COUNTRY
Pat Amato Classic
Boys varsity team scores: 1. Los Alamos 39 points; 2. The Classical Academy 104; 3. Rapid City Stevens 121; 4. Mountain Vista 140; 5. Arapahoe 151; 6. Cherry Creek 169; 7. Castle View 204; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 233; 9. Arvada West 238; 10. ThunderRidge 246; 11. Douglas County 281; 12. Summit 307; 13. Ponderosa 318; 14. Northfield 480; 15. Lakewood 482; 16. Pomona 485; 17. STEM High School 524; 18. D’Evelyn 531; 19. Brighton 576; 20. Wheat Ridge 600; 21. VISTA PEAK 620; 22. Northridge 623; 23. Northglenn 645; 24. Standley Lake 661; 25. Prairie View 661; 26. RANGEVIEW 662; 27. DSST Montview 706; 28. Windsor Charter Academy 803; 29. Ralston Valley 830; 30. HINKLEY 850; 31. Sheridan 948; 32. The Pinnacle 971
Cherokee Trail results: 31. Logan McGowan, 17 minutes, 18.53 seconds; 37. Brady Smith, 17:25.12; 52. McKay Larsen, 17:44.71; 54. Carson Scohera, 17:50.03; 70. Duke Meeks, 18:09.94; 72. Aidan Tow, 18:16.73; 78. Hunter Kenney, 18:28.47; Vista PEAK results: 87. Cooper Anderson, 18 minutes, 38.81 seconds; 119. Tytus Hettich, 19:36.39; 149. Jonathan Babers, 20:28.20; 156. Anders Pouliot, 20:43.77; 158. LeRoy Briggs, 20:56.04; 194. Steven Lenz, 22:06.38; Rangeview results: 57. Nicholas Mather, 17 minutes, 51.32 seconds; 137. Joseph Horra, 20:01.26; 150. Simon Chiguasuque Caicedo, 20:32.50; 176. Christon Miena, 21:27.84; 199. Boaz Adams, 22:23.33; 214. Isaiah Noel, 23:47.57; 220. Jeremiah Cooney, 24:39.94; Hinkley results: 142. Celestino Reyna, 20 minutes, 16.71 seconds; 178. Ethan Simmons, 21:30.85; 195. Osmar Hernandez, 22:11.34; 197. Isaac Osei, 22:18.30; 213. Jose Gonzalez, 23:45.69; 215. Jose Negrete, 24:06.81;
Girls varsity team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 39 points; 2. Arapahoe 59; 3. Los Alamos 115; 4. Douglas County 127; 5. Rapid City Stevens 148; 6. The Classical Academy 162; 7. Castle View 187; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 202; 9. Arvada West 279; 10. ThunderRidge 292; 11. Summit 293; 12. Lakewood 369; 13. Northfield 405; 14. Ponderosa 439; 15. D’Evelyn 448; 16. RANGEVIEW 448; 17. Wheat Ridge 453; 18. Pomona 455; 19. VISTA PEAK 535; 20. Evergreen 544; 21. STEM High School 598; 22. HINKLEY 673; 23. Northglenn 674; 24. Westminster 746
Cherokee Trail results: 3. McKenna Mazeski, 17 minutes, 51.11 seconds; 40. Madison Lippold, 20:09.23; 50. Anna Chilton, 20:36.09; 56. Madalynn Rodau, 20:45.80; 67. Kathryn Vann, 21:18.90; 84. Grace Pierce, 22:05.74; 95. Genevieve Curoe, 22:26.05; Rangeview results: 87. Chloe Wetzel, 22 minutes, 7.79 seconds; 94. Kyra Vuong, 22:24.88; 107. Melanie Ternlund, 22:59.46; 110. Leah Mather, 23:07.48; 124. Olivia Washington, 23:33.35; Vista PEAK results: 37. Grace Dow, 20 minutes, 6.70 seconds; 127. Anastasia Smith, 23:40.49; 150. Bella McCarty, 24:38.77; 163. Jenasis Kramer, 25:39.06; 176. Eliza MacLeay, 26:45.74; 184. Eva Vargas Byrne, 28:04.63; Hinkley results: 153. Yazmin Chavez, 24 minutes, 42.29 seconds; 164. Vicky Jara, 25:39.99; 170. Alejandra Villasenor, 26:03.54; 175. Karen Peprah, 26:45.18; 179. Fatimata Ndiaye, 26:58.92
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy 5, Smoky Hill 0