AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023:
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 1, Eaglecrest 1
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 0 1 — 1
Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1
Eaglecrest goal: Dominic Gonzalez
Pine Creek 4, Regis Jesuit 0
SOFTBALL
Cherry Creek 12, Cherokee Trail 8
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cherry Creek 002 600 4 — 12 7 0
Cherokee Trail 003 032 0 — 8 8 2
LP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Izzy Becker 3-3, 2B; Icela Ciocarlan 1-2, 2 RBI; Kiki Pryor 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Kennedy Brian 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Tayah Burton 1-4, 2B, 2 runs; Addi Krei and Kylie Twilt run
Grandview 6, Eaglecrest 2
Score by innings:
Grandview 021 021 0 — 6
Eaglecrest 000 200 0 — 2
WP — Grandview: Leah Graves (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Eaglecrest: Addison Mower (5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Aubrey DeJong 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kristin Gallego 2-3, 3B, 2 runs; Madison Jaramillo 1-2, run; Ashley Miller 1-3, run; Sasha Kennedy 1-4, RBI; Peytann Weiland 1-4; Macy Hemstreet run. Eaglecrest hitting: Addison Mower 2-3; Sybella Trevino 1-3, 2 RBI; Jac Smith 1-3, 2B; McKenna George 1-3, run; Jordan Stilley run
Thornton 17, Aurora Central 5
Score by innings:
Aurora Central 212 0 — 5
Thornton 1(11)2 3 — 17
Westminster 17, Overland 14
Score by innings:
Westminster 201 30(11) 0 — 17
Overland 230 306 0 — 14
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (7 IP, 11 H, 17 R, 6 ER, 10 BB, 9 K). Overland hitting: Michaela Halton 4-5, HR, 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 4 runs; Pennie Siple 2-3, HR, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Elina Relford 2-4, run; Gabrielle Scroggin 1-3, RBI; Zoey Trahyn 1-3, 2B, run; Angelica Montelongo 2 runs, RBI; Adrianna Astorga RBI