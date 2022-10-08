AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Cherry Creek 43, Smoky Hill 0

Eaglecrest 30, Cherokee Trail 0

Ponderosa 35, Vista PEAK 6

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 0 21 0 14 — 35

Vista PEAK 0 6 0 0 — 6

Vista PEAK highlights: Cortlen Johnson Jr. 113 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Gabriel Britton 35 yards receiving; Marcel Evans interception; D’Quan McClennon fumble recovery; Kyron Chiku-Martinez fumble recovery

Widefield 48, Hinkley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley 2, Vista PEAK 2 (2OT)

SOFTBALL

Rangeview 15, Vista PEAK 8