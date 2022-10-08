AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Cherry Creek 43, Smoky Hill 0
Eaglecrest 30, Cherokee Trail 0
Ponderosa 35, Vista PEAK 6
Score by quarters:
Ponderosa 0 21 0 14 — 35
Vista PEAK 0 6 0 0 — 6
Vista PEAK highlights: Cortlen Johnson Jr. 113 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Gabriel Britton 35 yards receiving; Marcel Evans interception; D’Quan McClennon fumble recovery; Kyron Chiku-Martinez fumble recovery
Widefield 48, Hinkley 0
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley 2, Vista PEAK 2 (2OT)
SOFTBALL
Rangeview 15, Vista PEAK 8