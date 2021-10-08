AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe 42, Cherokee Trail 28

Aurora Central 27, Vista PEAK 7

FNE Warriors 25, Overland 22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Eaglecrest 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 17-13

Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 32-30, 25-14, 25-15

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-8, 25-9, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 7, Eagle Ridge Academy 1

Cherokee Trail 1, Arapahoe 1 (2OT)

Grandview 4, Eaglecrest 0

Regis Jesuit 4, Highlands Ranch 2

SOFTBALL

Brighton 15, Rangeview 0

Legacy 15, Cherokee Trail 5

Smoky Hill 3, Arapahoe 2 (9 inn., resumed game)

Thornton 13, Aurora Central 8

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 7, Fossil Ridge 0

