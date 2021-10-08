AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe 42, Cherokee Trail 28
Aurora Central 27, Vista PEAK 7
FNE Warriors 25, Overland 22
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Eaglecrest 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 17-13
Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 32-30, 25-14, 25-15
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-8, 25-9, 25-17
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 7, Eagle Ridge Academy 1
Cherokee Trail 1, Arapahoe 1 (2OT)
Grandview 4, Eaglecrest 0
Regis Jesuit 4, Highlands Ranch 2
SOFTBALL
Brighton 15, Rangeview 0
Legacy 15, Cherokee Trail 5
Smoky Hill 3, Arapahoe 2 (9 inn., resumed game)
Thornton 13, Aurora Central 8
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 7, Fossil Ridge 0