AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Broomfield 48, Aurora Central 7

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 0 0 7 0 —  7

Broomfield 28 6 7 7 — 48

Cherry Creek 47, Smoky Hill 0

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 —  0

Cherry Creek 20 20 7 0 — 47

Eaglecrest 13, Cherokee Trail 9

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 6 0 7 — 13

Cher. Trail 0 3 0 6 — 9

Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 2 passing touchdowns; Logan Ryan 2 receiving touchdowns. Cherokee Trail highlights: Tyson Smith passing touchdown; Carson Pierce receiving touchdown

Horizon 24, Rangeview 21

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 0 0 14 7 — 21

Horizon 0 21 0 3 — 24

Rangeview highlights: Jah Alexander 2 rushing touchdowns; Kevin Prosser rushing touchdown

Pine Creek 21, Regis Jesuit 17

Score by quarters:

Pine Creek 3 8 0 10 — 21

Regis Jesuit 7 0 0 10 — 17

Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns; Jaden Thermidor receiving touchdown; Anthony Medina receiving touchdown; Jack Manthey field goal

Widefield 49, Hinkley 6

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 4, Smoky Hill 0

Aurora Central 2, Skyview 0

William Smith 1, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 0

SOFTBALL

Vista PEAK Prep 17, Rangeview 7

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Mountain Vista 0

