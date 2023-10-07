AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Broomfield 48, Aurora Central 7
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 0 0 7 0 — 7
Broomfield 28 6 7 7 — 48
Cherry Creek 47, Smoky Hill 0
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 20 20 7 0 — 47
Eaglecrest 13, Cherokee Trail 9
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 6 0 7 — 13
Cher. Trail 0 3 0 6 — 9
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 2 passing touchdowns; Logan Ryan 2 receiving touchdowns. Cherokee Trail highlights: Tyson Smith passing touchdown; Carson Pierce receiving touchdown
Horizon 24, Rangeview 21
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 0 0 14 7 — 21
Horizon 0 21 0 3 — 24
Rangeview highlights: Jah Alexander 2 rushing touchdowns; Kevin Prosser rushing touchdown
Pine Creek 21, Regis Jesuit 17
Score by quarters:
Pine Creek 3 8 0 10 — 21
Regis Jesuit 7 0 0 10 — 17
Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns; Jaden Thermidor receiving touchdown; Anthony Medina receiving touchdown; Jack Manthey field goal
Widefield 49, Hinkley 6
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 4, Smoky Hill 0
Aurora Central 2, Skyview 0
William Smith 1, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 0
SOFTBALL
Vista PEAK Prep 17, Rangeview 7
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 4, Mountain Vista 0