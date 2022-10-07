AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe 28, Grandview 21

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 0 14 7 — 21

Arapahoe 7 21 0 0 — 28

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown

Broomfield 42, Aurora Central 0

Overland 48, Northglenn 6

Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward 4 rushing touchdowns; Will Kaario fumble recovery touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 20-25, 20-18

Denver East def. Rangeview 25-21, 25-23, 26-24, 26-24

Denver South def. Hinkley 25-12, 25-12, 25-19

Eaglecrest def. Grandview 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Vista PEAK def. Westminster 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 14, Ayden West 10. Vista PEAK aces: Madison Feight 4, Ayden West 4, Joy Aburto 3. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 7, Madison Feight 6. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 23

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 2, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 1 1 — 2

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail 9, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0

Cher. Trail 3 6 — 9

Cherry Creek 3, Overland 1

Gateway 10, Alameda 0

Grandview 1, Mullen 1 (2OT)

Rangeview 2, Denver South 1

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 1 — 2

Denver South 1 0 — 1

Skyview 1, Aurora Central 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 0 0 — 0

Skyview 1 0 — 1

Vista PEAK 4, Westminster 3 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 0 3 0 1 — 4

Westminster 1 2 0 0 — 3

SOFTBALL

Denver North 18, Overland 1

Denver South 11, Vista PEAK 1

Score by innings:

Denver South 302 213 — 11

Vista PEAK 001 000 — 1

Grandview 11, Cherry Creek 0