AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022:
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe 28, Grandview 21
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 0 14 7 — 21
Arapahoe 7 21 0 0 — 28
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown
Broomfield 42, Aurora Central 0
Overland 48, Northglenn 6
Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward 4 rushing touchdowns; Will Kaario fumble recovery touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 20-25, 20-18
Denver East def. Rangeview 25-21, 25-23, 26-24, 26-24
Denver South def. Hinkley 25-12, 25-12, 25-19
Eaglecrest def. Grandview 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Vista PEAK def. Westminster 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 14, Ayden West 10. Vista PEAK aces: Madison Feight 4, Ayden West 4, Joy Aburto 3. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 7, Madison Feight 6. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 23
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 2, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 1 1 — 2
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Cherokee Trail 9, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 3 6 — 9
Cherry Creek 3, Overland 1
Gateway 10, Alameda 0
Grandview 1, Mullen 1 (2OT)
Rangeview 2, Denver South 1
Score by halves:
Rangeview 1 1 — 2
Denver South 1 0 — 1
Skyview 1, Aurora Central 0
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 0 0 — 0
Skyview 1 0 — 1
Vista PEAK 4, Westminster 3 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 0 3 0 1 — 4
Westminster 1 2 0 0 — 3
SOFTBALL
Denver North 18, Overland 1
Denver South 11, Vista PEAK 1
Score by innings:
Denver South 302 213 — 11
Vista PEAK 001 000 — 1
Grandview 11, Cherry Creek 0