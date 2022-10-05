AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Denver East def. Vista PEAK 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City 4, Gateway 3

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 2 — 3

Adams City 4 0 — 4

Aurora Central 7, Alameda 0

Score by halves:

Alameda 0 0 — 0

Aur. Central 4 3 — 7

Regis Jesuit 2, Chaparral 2 (2 OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 0 0 — 2

Chaparral 1 1 0 0 — 2

Vista PEAK 4, Douglas County 1

Score by halves:

Douglas Co. 1 0 — 1

Vista PEAK 2 2 — 4

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s Academy 2, Smoky Hill 1

Smoky Hill goal: Elyse Bailey

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A state tournament (at City Park G.C.)

Team scores (par 210-210 — 420): 1. Fossil Ridge 204-219 — 423; 2. Rock Canyon 211-214 — 425; 3. Highlands Ranch 220-207 — 427; 4. Pine Creek 217-215 — 432; T5. EAGLECREST 221-215 — 436; T5. Cherry Creek 217-219 — 436; 7. ThunderRidge 227-210 — 437; 8. Arapahoe 219-219 — 438; 9. Mountain Vista 221-222 — 443; 10. Castle View 224-220 — 444; 11. Boulder 228-221 — 449; 12. Heritage 222-230 — 452; 13. Ralston Valley 227-227 — 454; 14. Valor Christian 227-228 — 455; 15. REGIS JESUIT 241-221 — 462

Aurora individuals (par 70-70 — 140): T8. Gregory White (Eaglecrest) 71-69 ‚ 140; T36. Jake Irvine (Regis Jesuit) 75-73 — 148; T36. Noah Bennett (Eaglecrest) 72-76 — 148; T38. Brayden Forte (Cherokee Trail) 80-69 — 149; T38. Andrew White (Eaglecrest) 78-71 — 149; T44. Roland Thornton (Regis Jesuit) 76-75 — 151; T62. Christopher O’Donnell (Cherokee Trail) 79-76 — 155; T62. Preston Unrein (Eaglecrest) 80-75 — 155; T62. Michael Rosman (Grandview) 77-78 — 155; T79. Eli Handler (Regis Jesuit) 90-76 — 166; Cole Dewey (Regis Jesuit) DQ-73