AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021:
BOYS SOCCER
Mullen 6, Smoky Hill 1
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 17, Mullen 6
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 422 36 — 17
Mullen 122 10 — 6
WP — Cherokee Trail: Sade Davis (5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Chiara Pryor 3-3, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 4 runs; Ryleigh Cruz 4-4, 2B, HR, RBI, 4 runs, 2 SBs; Cayman Lightner 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, run; Jaelyn Martinez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jenna Ferger and Lily Krob RBI; Addison Krei 3 runs, 3 SBs
Eaglecrest 7, Arapahoe 4
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 000 140 2 — 7
Arapahoe 001 200 1 — 4
WP — Eaglecrest: Kellsie Juhl (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Isabel Ervin 3-4, 2 run; Mckenna George 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Molly Sherwood 2-3, RBI; Jac Smith 2-4, RBI, run; Ashley Dayton and Jayden Paulsen RBI
Rangeview 17, Overland 0
Score by innings:
Rangeview 581 3 — 17
Overland 000 0 — 0
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (4 IP, 9 H, 17 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 3 K). Overland hitting: Bella Scroggin 2-2, 2B
Smoky Hill 5, Grandview 1
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 210 000 2 — 5
Grandview 100 000 0 — 1
WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 15 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Giroux 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Amrajie Bass 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Paris Elsberry 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Ellie Virtue 2-4; Delaney Farnsworth 2B
ThunderRidge 19, Regis Jesuit 16
Score by innings:
ThunderRidge 820 202 5 — 19
Regis Jesuit 211 641 1 — 16
Regis Jesuit hitting: Brooke Carey 4 hits; Hailey Simco 4 hits; Kendall Kersey 3 hits
BOYS GOLF
Class 5A state tournament (at Colorado Springs C.C.)
Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 222; 2. Fossil Ridge 223; 3. Columbine 226; 4. Pine Creek 229; 5. Cherry Creek 231; 6. Highlands Ranch 233; 7. GRANDVIEW 236; 8. Ralston Valley 237; 9. Arvada West 239; T10. Fairview 243; T10. ThunderRidge 243; 12. REGIS JESUIT 246; 13. Fort Collins 255; 14. Legacy 257