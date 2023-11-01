AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023:

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherokee Trail 2, Rampart 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 0 1 0 1 — 2

Rampart 1 0 0 0 — 1

Cherokee Trail goals: Marcelo Ruiz (GWG), Bentley Sutherland-Arreola

Denver East 2, Aurora Central 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 0 0 — 0

Denver East 1 1 — 2

Regis Jesuit 1, Cherry Creek 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goal: Jack De Simone

