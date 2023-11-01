AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Cherokee Trail 2, Rampart 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 0 1 0 1 — 2
Rampart 1 0 0 0 — 1
Cherokee Trail goals: Marcelo Ruiz (GWG), Bentley Sutherland-Arreola
Denver East 2, Aurora Central 0
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 0 0 — 0
Denver East 1 1 — 2
Regis Jesuit 1, Cherry Creek 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1
Cherry Creek 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goal: Jack De Simone