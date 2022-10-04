AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-19, 25-15, 25-23

BOYS SOCCER

Overland 3, Eaglecrest 1

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 15, Mullen 0

Eaglecrest 16, Smoky Hill 5

Grandview 4, Arapahoe 0

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A state tournament (1st round)

Team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 204; 2. Rock Canyon 211; T3. Pine Creek 217; T3. Cherry Creek 217; 5. Arapahoe 219; 6. Highlands Ranch 220; T7. EAGLECREST 221; T7. Mountain Vista 221; 9. Heritage 222; 10. Castle View 224; T11. Ralston Valley 227; T11. ThunderRidge 227; T11. Valor Christian 227; 14. Boulder 228; 15. REGIS JESUIT 241

Aurora individuals (par 70): T11. Gregory White (Eaglecrest) 71; T8. Noah Bennett (Eaglecrest) 72; T43. Jake Irvine (Regis Jesuit) 75; T49. Roland Thornton (Regis Jesuit) 76; T54. Michael Rosman (Grandview) 77; T59. Andrew White (Eaglecrest) 78; T64. Christopher O’Donnell (Cherokee Trail) 79; T70. Brayden Forte (Cherokee Trail) 80; T70. Preston Unrein (Eaglecrest) 80; 83. Eli Handler (Regis Jesuit) 90; Cole Dewey (Regis Jesuit) DQ