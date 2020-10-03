AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
SOFTBALL
Brighton 15, Hinkley 0
Grand Junction Central 12, Regis Jesuit 7
Score by innings (r-h-e):
GJ Central 123 005 1 — 12 14 0
Regis Jesuit 002 410 0 — 7 12 3
LP — Regis Jesuit: Lanie Smith. Regis Jesuit hitting: Brooke Carey 3 hits
Prairie View 16, Vista PEAK 1
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK 100 — 1
Prairie View 2(13)1 — 16
Centennial League Challenge
Championship: Cherokee Trail 7, Smoky Hill 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cherokee Trail 201 400 0 — 7 10 0
Smoky Hill 000 001 4 — 5 6 5
WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. LP — Smoky Hill: Kenedy Sandoval. Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3 hits, RBI; Ryleigh Cruz 2 hits, 2 RBI. Smoky Hill hitting: Delaney Farnsworth HR, 2 RBI; Khya Jennings 2 hits, RBI; Izzy Giroux RBI
Third-place: Arapahoe 6, Cherry Creek 2
Fifth-place: Eaglecrest 12, Mullen 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Eaglecrest 144 000 3 — 12 19 0
Mullen 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
WP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. Eaglecrest hitting: Jayden Paulsen 4 hits, 2 RBI; McKenna George 3 hits; Jac Smith 3 hits; Alex Hendrian HR, 3 RBI; Sadie Runia 2 RBI
Seventh-place: Grandview 21, Overland 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Overland 310 — 4 4 3
Grandview 7(14)x — 21 8 3
WP — Grandview: Chloe Miller. Overland hitting: Katelynn Czerpak 2 hits; Grandview hitting: Lyla Michels 2 hits, 3 RBI; Jenny Allen 3 RBI; Hunter Midgett 3 RBI