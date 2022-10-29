AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Centaurus 41, Gateway 20

Fountain-Fort Carson 21, Regis Jesuit 14

Score by quarters:

Fountain-Fort Carson 0 14 7 0 — 21

Regis Jesuit 7 7 0 0 — 14

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll passing touchdown; Dylan McCollough rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Colorado Volleyball Invitational (at World Arena)

Grandview def. Thompson Valley 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8

Palmer Ridge def. Grandview 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12

Ponderosa Tournament

Chatfield def. Cherokee Trail, 3-2

Mountain Vista def. Cherokee Trail 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Rangeview Tournament

Arvada West def. Rangeview 25-21, 25-14

Eaglecrest def. Denver North 25-5, 25-10

Eaglecrest def. Pueblo West 25-20, 25-19, 15-8

Eaglecrest def. Riverdale Ridge 25-17, 25-19

Eaglecrest def. Vista PEAK 25-21, 25-19

Pueblo West def. Rangeview 25-5, 25-19

Rangeview def. Denver North 25-23, 25-19

Thomas Jefferson def. Rangeview 26-24, 27-25

Vista PEAK def. Denver North 25-14, 25-20

Vista PEAK def. Riverdale Ridge 25-18, 25-19

Vista PEAK def. Thomas Jefferson 25-16, 21-25, 15-13

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 5A state championships (at Norris Penrose Event Center)

5A boys team scores: 1. Valro Christian 155 points; 2. Centaurus 170; 3. Fairview 184; 4. Mountain Vista 187; 5. Rock Canyon 189; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 195; 7. Castle View 208; 8. Denver East 226; 9. Fort Collins 230; 10. Chaparral 251; 11. ThunderRidge 266; 12. Denver South 292; 13. GRANDVIEW 296; 14. Fossil Ridge 313; 15. Heritage 319; 16. Erie 368; 17. REGIS JESUIT 385; 18. Horizon 406; 19. Monarch 429; 20. Air Academy 474

Full 5A boys team and individual results, here

5A girls team scores: 1. Air Academy 63 points; 2. Mountain Vista 126; 3. Cherry Creek 133; 4. Valor Christian 133; 5. Arapahoe 138; 6. Broomfield 193; 7. Fairview 195; 8. Fossil Ridge 215; 9. Chatfield 267; 10. Denver East 301; 11. Castle View 313; 12. Loveland 324; 13. Boulder 327; 14. Heritage 336; 15. Chaparral 338; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 350; 17. REGIS JESUIT 360; 18. Fort Collins 388; 19. Legend 442; 20. Poudre 528

Full 5A girls team and individual results, here