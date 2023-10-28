AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Mullen 34, Rangeview 0
Score by quarters:
Mullen 7 13 0 14 — 34
Rangeview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK Prep 35, FNE Warriors 28
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Overland def. Gateway 25-23, 25-9, 25-11
Gateway kills: Vivian Mendoza 4, Jeseria Sosef 3. Gateway aces: Tarik Embaye 2. Gateway digs: Kee Awi 2, Charlegh Reeves 2. Gateway assists: Tarik Embaye 4
Cheyenne Mountain Tournament
Palmer Ridge def. Grandview 24-26, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 15-10
Ponderosa Tournament
Chatfield def. Eaglecrest, 3-1
Cherokee Trail def. Fruita Monument 25-20, 25-22, 25-16
Eaglecrest def. Heritage 25-17, 25-13, 17-25, 25-x
Mountain Vista def. Eaglecrest 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Rangeview Tournament
Arvada West def. Rangeview 25-13, 25-27, 15-13
Arvada West def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-20, 25-18
Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ayden West 5, Melinda Allred 4. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Ava Eltzroth 2. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 4, Jayci Fifita 2. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 11
Brighton def. Rangeview 27-25, 25-12
Denver North def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-19, 25-21
Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ayden West 7, Melinda Allred 4, Jayci Fifita 4. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 8, Jayci Fifita 4. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 18
Rangeview def. Thomas Jefferson 25-20, 25-20
Riverdale Ridge def. Rangeview 25-20, 20-25, 15-6
Vista PEAK Prep def. Littleton 25-8, 25-20
Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ayden West 12, Melinda Allred 5, Amanni Tisdell 4. Vista PEAK Prep aces: Amanni Tisdell 2, Ayden West 2. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 2. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 20
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A state championship (at Norris Penrose Event Center)
Boys team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 96 points; 2. Mountain Vista 105; 3. Fairview 118; 4. Valor Christian 123; 5. GRANDVIEW 213; 6. ThunderRidge 219; 7. Erie 234; 8. Fort Collins 253; 9. Castle View 255; 10. Boulder 272; 11. Cherry Creek 302; 12. Fossil Ridge 306; 13. REGIS JESUIT 306; 14. Centaurus 316; 15. Heritage 317; 16. Douglas County 329; 17. Arapahoe 366; 18. CHEROKEE TRAIL 404; 19. Broomfield 454; 20. Rocky Mountain 557
Girls team scores: 1. Air Academy 26 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 120; 3. Chaparral 134; 4. Cherry Creek 135; 5. Mountain Vista 143; 6. Boulder 176; 7. Denver East 207; 8. Fairview 220; 9. Loveland 252; 10. Valor Christian 262; 11. Castle View 297; 12. Chatfield 354; 13. Dakota Ridge 359; 14. Broomfield 392; 15. Rocky Mountain 401; 16. Rock Canyon 406; 17. Fort Collins 427; 18. REGIS JESUIT 445; 19. Arapahoe 477; 20. GRANDVIEW 538