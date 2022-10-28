AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 28, Smoky Hill 23

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 2 passing touchdowns; Peyton Castro 2 receiving touchdowns; Noah Greer punt return touchdown; Maliek Jamison interception. Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown; Zion Brake rushing touchdown; Kai Washington receiving touchdown

Mullen 35, Rangeview 14

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Kennedy 25-11, 25-16, 25-10

Regis Groff def. Hinkley 29-27, 25-22, 27-25

Vista PEAK def. George Washington 25-9, 25-7, 25-18

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 19, Ayden West 7. Vista PEAK aces: Charli James 4, Joy Aburto 3, Madison Feight 3, Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 3. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 8, Madison Feight 5. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 30

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Smoky Hill def. Overland 25-17, 25-23, 25-19