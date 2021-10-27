AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Heritage def. Regis Jesuit 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16
Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-13, 25-22, 25-6
Centennial League Challenge
Championship semifinals: Grandview def. Cherokee Trail 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Championship semifinals: Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Consolation semifinals: Arapahoe def. Overland 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
Consolation semifinals: Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
FIELD HOCKEY
State playoffs (quarterfinals)
Regis Jesuit 5, Liberty 0