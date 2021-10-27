AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Heritage def. Regis Jesuit 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-13, 25-22, 25-6

Centennial League Challenge

Championship semifinals: Grandview def. Cherokee Trail 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Championship semifinals: Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Consolation semifinals: Arapahoe def. Overland 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

Consolation semifinals: Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit 5, Liberty 0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments