AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe 38, Smoky Hill 14
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 14 17 7 0 — 38
Smoky Hill 0 0 7 7 — 14
Smoky Hill highlights: Troydell Dixon 98 yard kickoff return touchdown, receiving touchdown; Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown
Cherry Creek 41, Eaglecrest 14
Grandview 42, Cherokee Trail 18
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 14 7 21 — 42
Cher. Trail 0 12 0 6 — 18
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, 2 rushing touchdowns; Moosah Alsaffar rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Charlie Dick rushing touchdown; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Logan Brook 3 passing touchdowns; Kaelen Bing 2 receiving touchdown; Jack Pierce receiving touchdown
Regis Jesuit 24, Pine Creek 14
Score by quarters:
Pine Creek 6 0 8 0 — 14
Regis Jesuit 0 7 7 10 — 24
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Ty Murphy 25 yard field goal; D’Andre Barnes interception; Brooks Greig interception
Vista PEAK 54, Gateway 0
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 14 14 19 7 — 54
Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz 139 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Jordan Mayfield 110 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns, kickoff return touchdown; Marcel Evans Jr. 121 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Christien Manning 165 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Christopher Marquez interception; Anthony Sotelo-Lares fumble. Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 89 yards rushing; Gabriel Broussard 102 kickoff return yards; Andre Romain interception
SOFTBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)
First round
Legend 10, Cherokee Trail 3
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 100 002 0 — 3
Legend 201 313 x — 10
LP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (3 2/3 IP, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: CC Cushenbery 2B, HR, 2 RBI, run; Ryleigh Cruz HR, RBI, run
Mountain Vista 13, Smoky Hill 9
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 002 050 2 — 9
Mtn. Vista 02(10) 100 x — 13
LP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (6 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 L). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 4-4, 2B, 3 runs; Amrajie Bass 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Delaney Farnsworth 1-4, HR, 4 RBI, run; Paris Elsberry 1-4, 2 RBI, run; Izzy Giroux 1-4, RBI, run; Eliana Trujillo 1-4, 2B
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 4A Region 3 (at Central Park, Denver)
Boys team scores: 1. Niwot 22 points; 2. Centaurus 56; 3. Denver South 84; 4. George Washington 116; 5. Northfield 129; 6. Denver North 173; 7. Standley Lake 200; 8. Skyview 235; 9. VISTA PEAK 253; 10. Thomas Jefferson 289; 11. Alameda International 360
Vista PEAK boys results: 39. Cooper Anderson, 19 minutes, 4.0 seconds; 58. Jonathan Babers, 20:30.00; 61. Tytus Hettich, 20:47; 64. LeRoy Briggs, 20:58.00; 68. Anders Pouliot, 21:02; 71. Garrett Summey, 21:24; 77. Steven Lenz, 23:39; 83. Matthew Vargas Byrne, 24:36
Girls team scores: 1. Niwot 15 points; 2. Northfield 74; 3. George Washington 86; 4. Denver South 105; 5. Centaurus 124; 6. Denver North 165; 7. VISTA PEAK 203; 8. Skyview 232; 9. Thomas Jefferson 244
Vista PEAK girls results: 15. Grace Dow, 20 minutes, 23 seconds (qualified for 4A state meet); 52. Jenasis Kramer, 25:07.00; 54. Bella McCarty, 25:25.00; 57. Eliza MacLeay, 25:51.00; 60. Eva Vargas Byrne, 27:04.00; 66. Bethany Dorny, 29:29.00; 70. Mackenzie Griffin, 34:03.00; 71. Anecia Toussaint, 34:05.00